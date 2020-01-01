Liverpool's Salah never abandoned Roma - Totti

The Egyptian superstar was on the books of the Giallorossi before joining the Reds

legend Francesco Totti has stated that Mohamed Salah did not abandon the Italian capital club when he departed for in the summer of 2017.

Following two stellar campaigns in which the international scored a combined 34 goals and provided 22 assists for the Giallorossi, the Reds acquired him for a then-club record £37 million.

It proved to be a massive bargain as Salah has gone on to shine further with Liverpool, having a and in 128 goals (91 goals, 37 assists) in 144 outings.

His further success has left some Roma fans infuriated that he never had the the club at heart, but Totti insists that wasn't the case, rather the club was in financial turmoil.

He [Salah] did not abandon us [Roma]," Totti said in an Instagram Live interview.

"At that time the company was in crisis.

"It was not he who left, let's clarify things."

Salah has won the with Liverpool and was on the verge of winning his first Premier League title and first for Liverpool in 30 years before activities were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.