Liverpool’s Salah joins Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba in Champions League’s hallowed ranks

The Egyptian became the fifth African to score in a final of the Champions League after his strike against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday
Mohamed Salah has joined Rabah Madjer, Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba and Sadio Mane as the only Africans to have scored in a final of the Champions League.

The reigning African Player of the Year joined the hallowed ranks after putting Liverpool ahead with his second minute penalty against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Salah’s goal was the second fastest goal in the competition’s final behind Paolo Maldini’s effort at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

AC Milan’s Maldini record came in 2005 against Liverpool, after he found the net in just 50 seconds. However, the Italian outfit famously went ahead to lose the game on penalties.

