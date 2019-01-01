Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah explains goal celebration against Chelsea

On Sunday, the 26-year-old forward celebrated his effort against the Blues in an unusual way

Mohamed Salah has defended his celebration after scoring ’s second goal against as an unplanned move for his love for yoga.

After Sadio Mane’s opener, Salah beat goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from 25 yards with a left-footed shot that sealed the Reds’ 2-0 victory at Anfield on Sunday.

However, his celebration was different from his trademark moves of kneeling down on the pitch and pointing up at the sky as he stood on a leg with his hands held together.

After the match that saw Liverpool climb to the top of the Premier League table, Salah explained the reason behind the move similar to a tree-pose in yoga.

“I am a yoga man! I do yoga and it just came into my mind," Salah told SkySports.

On what inspired him to hit the target from 25 yards, an effort that turned out to be his first from outside of the penalty area in the Premier League since January 2018.

He said; "I don't think. I just feel. Normally I shoot with the inside of my foot. But this one I decided, because it was far, to hit it with power. I was lucky the ball hit the net like that."