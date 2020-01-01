Liverpool winger Wilson set for Cardiff loan as Kane prepares to join Barnsley

A host of Championship clubs have been keen to sign the Wales international and a deal should be completed before the transfer deadline

Cardiff are set to sign Harry Wilson on loan from for the rest of the season.

The Welsh outfit have seen off competition from a host of Championship rivals, including near neighbours Swansea, to land the 23-year-old, whose move will be finalised before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Bluebirds have agreed a deal which will see them pay what sources describe as a “significant” loan fee, and are understood to have convinced Wilson and his representatives that they will offer the right “football package” for the international.

More teams

The deal is not done yet, with other clubs still hoping to sway Wilson's decision late on, but Liverpool expect the move to be finalised.

Goal can confirm that Liverpool rejected an offer from Swansea earlier this week after they were unable to meet the Reds' financial demands.

Interest from other clubs was strong, with Norwich, Blackburn, and Derby, where Wilson spent a productive year on loan in 2018-19, all making moves this week.

But it is Cardiff, managed by Neil Harris, who have won the race. Wilson could now make his debut for his new club at Preston on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool had looked to secure a permanent buyer for Wilson this summer, and valued the winger at around £20 million ($25.5m).

But they found takers were limited, rejecting an offer from shortly before the Premier League transfer deadline. Without a buyer, and with the player desperate to secure regular football having spent last season in the top flight with Bournemouth, they were forced to reconsider their earlier stance that he would not be loaned once more.

He will not be on the only departure on deadline day, with midfielder Herbie Kane on the brink of joining Barnsley in a permanent deal worth £1.25m.

The 21-year-old made his senior Reds debut in the at MK Dons last season, and travelled to Yorkshire for a medical on Thursday evening, having made his recovery from hamstring surgery in a behind-closed-doors game at Kirkby earlier this month.

Liverpool will retain a 15 per cent sell-on clause in Kane, who also had offers from Luton, Hull and Portsmouth. He will hope to be registered in time to make his debut for his new team against home-town club on Saturday.

Liverpool also expect interest to come for Ben Woodburn, Liam Millar and, perhaps, Yasser Larouci before Friday’s 5pm BST (12pm ET) deadline.

Article continues below

A host of League One clubs are interested in Woodburn, while Millar has interest in the Championship.

Nat Phillips, sources have told Goal, is now unlikely to be loaned, with Liverpool feeling a permanent move, or remaining at the club as centre-back cover, would be in the player’s best interests.

Forest, , Bristol City and Swansea are all interested in signing the 23-year-old.