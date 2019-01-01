Liverpool win the league or City claim the quadruple? Carragher sees 'big dilemma' for Man Utd

The former Reds defender claims pressure is off Jurgen Klopp's side as others are expected to win and arch-rivals wait anxiously on trophy outcomes

Jamie Carragher claims the “pressure has come off ”, but sees a “big dilemma” facing as one arch-rival chases down the title and neighbours City look to secure the historic quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been knocked back off the top of the Premier League table, but can return to the summit on Sunday with victory over Tottenham.

Having led the way for so long, and gone 29 years without securing domestic dominance, those at Anfield are desperate to get their hands on major silverware.

Carragher believes the battle for supremacy will provide more twists and turns, and more anxiety for those at Old Trafford who find themselves having to watch on from afar as old adversaries scrap it out for major honours.

The former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports: "I think it will go to the wire.

"Liverpool have the tougher fixtures over the next two or three weeks.

"I think if they come out the other side of that and they're still in the same position, they can force City so as they have to win at Old Trafford.

"I know Manchester United fans are desperate for Liverpool not to win the league, but City have got a great chance to win the quadruple and that would topple Manchester United's treble from '99.

"So it's a big dilemma I think for United. What would you rather happen - Liverpool win the league, or City win the quadruple? I think a lot of them may start changing their opinions and try to get a decent result against City."

Once a meeting with Spurs is completed, Liverpool will have played a game more than City.

They are now the ones able to get points on the board and put the ball back into the court of Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.

Carragher considers that to be a favourable position, with expectation around Anfield having dipped since boasting a commanding lead over the chasing pack.

He added: "I think the pressure has come off Liverpool slightly because I think everyone expects City to win the league now.

"It may not be the worst thing in the world if City go in front. If you're up there, you're there to be shot at.

"There were lots of questions being thrown at Liverpool and they weren't really answering them. For two or three weeks they had a lot of draws in games.

"Since City have gone in front, Liverpool have had a decent little run of winning games, but they need to continue that now."