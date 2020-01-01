‘Liverpool will sign alternative to Salah, Mane & Firmino’ – Attacking depth required, says Kirkland

The ex-Reds goalkeeper believes Jurgen Klopp will seek to bolster his ranks when the next transfer window opens, with several targets already mooted

will look to bolster their attacking options over the summer, says Chris Kirkland, with alternatives required to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The Reds have relied heavily on three fearsome frontmen for inspiration in recent times.

They have delivered when it matters, with a prolific return seeing Jurgen Klopp’s side to , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup crowns.

A first title triumph in 30 years is also well within reach, despite Premier League competition being shut down amid efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Once the campaign comes to a close, whenever that may be, attention will shift to recruitment matters.

Kirkland expects Klopp to be in the market for upgrades to the likes of Divock Origi as he seeks proven cover for Salah, Mane and Firmino.

The former Reds goalkeeper told Love Sport Radio: “Yes, definitely. I think I'll be surprised if they don't; the attacking department, the front three are incredible.

“When one of them is not performing, the other two do but you're going to go through spells where the front three are not performing and you're going to need replacements.

“I'd be amazed if they don't go out and buy somebody else in the summer.

“It's difficult to say because when you win the Premier League by 20-plus points, people say, well, you're mad.

“Winning the Champions League last year as well but you can't stand still in football, you know that and I'm sure we'll be making signings so it will be interesting what we're doing this summer.”

Kirkland also believes that Liverpool’s class of 2019-20 will cement a place in Anfield folklore once a long-awaited title win is wrapped up, with little being read into a wobble that has seen them slip out of FA Cup and Champions League competition over recent weeks.

The ex- international added: “A lot has been made over the last few weeks. Obviously they've lost a few games but it's nerves.

“Even though the Premier League has been over for a couple of months, until you actually get over the line the players feel the pressure playing in front of the home fans.

“You know [Liverpool] know what's at stake - the Premier League. They win that, they're going to be heroes and legends forever at the club.

“So you know your performances are going to dip slightly because of the pressure.”