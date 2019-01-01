‘Liverpool were naive’ – how social media reacted to Reds’ defeat to Barcelona

Following their defeat at Camp Nou, Jurgen Klopp’s men have a tough hurdle to scale at Anfield

It was a stormy night for after they crumbled 3-0 to in their first leg semi-final clash at Camp Nou.

Former Reds striker Luis Suarez set the ball rolling before Lionel Messi’s brace ensured Mohamed Salah and his teammates left empty-handed.

As expected, football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on where Liverpool got things wrong.

Liverpool were naive. Played really well. Somehow managed not to score. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 1, 2019

Incredible game by both teams @FCBarcelona & @LFC but when you have Leo Messi 👽🛸@TeamMessi wanting to win the @ChampionsLeague 🏆🎯 then you know he’s on a mission !! #UCL — Gaizka Mendieta (@GaizkaMendieta6) May 1, 2019

Liverpool with a fountain to climb next week! — Burt (@topnightout1) May 1, 2019

Have no idea how Liverpool didn’t score. They were brilliant but the greatest athlete of all time didn’t care.#BARLIV pic.twitter.com/YKxOVhIHWC — The Analyst (@joel_analyst) May 1, 2019

We’ve been boss all season, disappointed obviously but I still love you’s @LFC ❤️🔴 — Danny (@_YoungyLFC98) May 1, 2019

Things that went wrong for Liverpool tonight vs Barcelona:



- Joe Gomez playing right-back.

- Naby Keïta coming off injured.

- Gini Wijnaldum in the CF role.

- Firmino coming on so late.

- Lionel Messi being alive. — Sam - PrimeVardy (@Icfcsam) May 1, 2019

Difficult to say more things about the game, @LFC had the chances but couldn't score one to keep it a bit more open. In the end, Messi made the difference as he normally does.

Anfield will have to do it again !!@FCBarcelona 3 vs @LFC 0 — Luis Garcia (@LuchoGarcia14) May 1, 2019

Liverpool really rode into Camp Nou like the Dothraki with their fire swords and met the same fate. Tough. — Zito (@_Zeets) May 1, 2019

I'm not happy! But God knows best! LIVERPOOL WILL RISE AGAIN — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) May 1, 2019