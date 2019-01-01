Liverpool want so many trophies that fans forget which year we won them - Milner

The Reds veteran is determined to see his side make a habit of winning more silverware in years to come

James Milner is hoping can win so many trophies in years to come that fans forget which year each was won.

Jurgen Klopp ended the Reds trophy drought with the crown this year and the side now have the Club World Cup in their sights ahead of a semi-final clash against Monterrey.

While a second-string Liverpool side were beaten 5-0 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, Milner hopes they can soon add a second trophy to their 2019 cabinet in .

With the club also currently 10 points clear in the Premier League, the Reds veteran wants the squad to start winning so many trophies that fans lose track of them in the future.

"Since I have been at the club it was important for the club to get that first trophy on the board," Milner said on Tuesday.

"We had been unfortunate in a few finals but the team has moved on and we have heard many people talk about it.

“We don’t want to be remembered as the team who won one major trophy. We want people to remember us as a group and forget which year we won each trophy.

“You could see how we bounced back from the Champions League defeat when we bounced back and won it this year.

“There is a long way to go in the League but with the tempo and way we have played takes a special mentality and we have shown that - but there is a long way to go but the group is focused on the next step ahead."

The Reds have never won the Club World Cup and would be the first English team since in 2008 to lift the title if they can triumph in the tournament.

“It is special to be here. You have to be successful to be here and other teams from around the world have also earned their right to be here. All strong teams," Milner added.

“It will be difficult but you want to get that winning habit and win trophies together as a group and to keep adding them. We are in good form and hopefully we can keep that momentum going. Obviously, it is fantastic to win a trophy.

“This is the trophy the club have not won so it would be nice to have that, so hopefully we can add that.”

Prior to their loss in the , Liverpool had gone 19 games without defeat in all competitions and Milner believes the Club World Cup shouldn't be viewed as a possible stumbling block.

“Hopefully we can continue our good form as we have been in good form. If a chance to win a trophy is a distraction, then this is a pretty good distraction," he said.

“We just want to keep being successful and keep winning trophies. You have to be successful to be at this tournament so hopefully we can go out there and win the two games.

“It is something this squad is very strong at. We are looking at that next game. The boys are always working towards the next game but it is all about recovering which is difficult in itself.

“The boys have done it very well so far and hopefully the boys can keep doing that but in terms of schedule, it is no different to what we would have had, had we not been here as we would have had another game at the weekend in the Premier League so nothing has changed.”