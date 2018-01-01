Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Jurgen Klopp's side could go further clear at the top as the Gunners aim to end their dismal recent run at Anfield when the two sides meet on Saturday

Liverpool will aim to cap a fine end to 2018 with victory over Arsenal which will temporarily extend their lead over reigning champions Manchester City in the Premier League to a further nine points.

With Pep Guardiola's men not facing Southampton until Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's side can take a further grip on the title race if they can overcome the Gunners.

After a 22-game unbeaten run, Arsenal have struggled in recent weeks and were held to a disappointing draw by Brighton on Boxing Day .

Unai Emery's team are winless at Anfield in their last five visits and have shipped at least twice in each of those failures.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and available to be livestreamed online with BT Sport Live.

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Grabara Defenders Clyne, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Robertson, Matip Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Camacho, Jones Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change to the side that beat Newcastle 4-0, as Fabinho replaces Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.



The Reds skipper had started the last two games, but given the busy festive schdule Jurgen Klopp has selected to rotate his midfield and introduce Fabinho.

James Milner has been ruled out of the clash on Saturday, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster remain long-term injury absentees.

Confirmed Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Leno, Cech, Martinez Defenders Bellerin, Lichtsteiner, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac, Jenkinson, Mustafi, Sokratis Midfielders Mkhitaryan, Torreira, Xhaka, Iwobi, Guendouzi, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ozil Forwards Aubameyang, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette has been dropped for the trip to Anfield and Aaron Ramsey has been selected to start for the visitors.

Mesut Ozil was hauled off at half-time at Brighton and was absent from the Gunners' travelling squad as they arrived in Liverpool.

Shkodran Mustafi has been passed fit for the game, but Hector Bellerin (left calf) is missing.

Confirmed Arsenal XI: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Ramsey, Iwobi Aubameyang

Match Preview

Saturday evening's clash at Anfield will see the Premier League's two leading goalscorers face off against each other, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang edging out Mohamed Salah by just one strike – topping the charts with 13 goals for the season so far.

Liverpool have managed to extend their league at the top of the table to six points following their 4-0 Boxing Day win over Newcastle, in tandem with Man City's shock back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester.

The Gunners will be aiming to put pressure on the top four as they sit just two points behind Chelsea in fourth-place, though come off the backs of a disappointing Boxing Day win to league struggles Brighton.

Klopp has dismissed suggestions that his side remain in strong contention to lift their first league title since 1990, reminding reporters that the Reds still have to face both Arsenal and Man City in their next two Premier League fixtures.

“That means nothing," admitted Klopp earlier in the week. "We play Arsenal and City. Good that we have six points more than other teams but that is pretty much what we wanted to do all the time, create a basis for the rest of the season.

"Now the first part of the season is over. We want to create our own history so the first time in the Premier League unbeaten, we conceded seven goals, that is good.

"Numbers good, good situation, but 19 games to go."

The year prior to Liverpool's last title victory provided the greatest end to a top-flight season in recent memory, when Arsenal won 2-0 at Anfield to claim the First Division title .

While Emery's side do not arrive on Merseyside in the type of rude health enjoyed by George Graham's side nearly 30 years ago, they have the tools to cause an upset even if their early season form has not been sustained.

"It is a very big match for us and them. They are unbeaten this season and will be confident," said the Spaniard ahead of the clash.

"For us it is a big challenge and a good test, of who we are and the difference between them and us."