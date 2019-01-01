Liverpool v Napoli: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more

Here's how to watch Liverpool v Napoli for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

and will be looking to seal their progression to the knockout stages when they take on each other at Anfield on matchday five.

Liverpool are top of Group E with nine points from four games while Napoli are second with eight points.

TV channel, live stream and start time

1) Laos, Cambodia and

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

3:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

2)

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am Click Here N/A

The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.

3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A beIN Sports

4) Taiwan

Start Time Free Live Stream TV Channel

4:00am N/A ELTA

Squad, lineup and team news

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Alisson Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson Midfielders Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane

Mohamed Salah is fit to start after being left on the bench at the weekend following an ankle injury, although Joel Matip and Nathaniel Clyne remain sidelined while Xherdan Shaqiri is still short of match fitness.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Position Players Goalkeeper Meret Defenders Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj Midfielders Callejon, Allan, Elmas, Fabian Ruiz Forwards Lozano, Mertens

Lorenzo Insigne has been ruled out due to an elbow injury, joining Kevin Malcuit and Arkadiusz Milik in the treatment room.

Match Preview

Liverpool will be aiming to take their place in the Champions League knockout stages when they welcome Napoli to Anfield on matchday five.

The Reds are a point clear of their guests at the top of Group E, although suffered a 2-0 defeat in the reverse encounter in .

Unbeaten in 16 home games in this competition, they are favourites to secure top spot by coming out on top in front of their own fans. Carlo Ancelotti’s men come into this clash without a victory in six fixtures, but will look to return to winning ways at the perfect moment here.

While Jurgen Klopp can have very few complaints about his side’s performances this season, a lack of solidity at the back has meant few of the recent victories have been completely comfortable.

The European champions have only kept three clean sheets in 20 matches so far this campaign, conceding in each of their most recent 10 in succession.

Despite their poor recent form, the Partenopei will back themselves to extend that run considering they have only failed to score three times in 18 matches this season.