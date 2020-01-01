Liverpool unlikely to dominate English football like Man Utd under Ferguson, says Barnes

The former Red doesn't believe Jurgen Klopp will be able to replicate the success of one of the finest managers in history at Anfield

Newly crowned Premier League champions are unlikely to dominate English football like did under Sir Alex Ferguson, according to John Barnes.

Liverpool's 30-year wait for domestic glory came to an end in 2019-20, as Jurgen Klopp's men dethroned in spectacular fashion.

The Reds won the title with a record-breaking seven matches to spare, and ended up finishing 18 points clear at the summit.

Liverpool have also triumphed in the , UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup over the past 15 months, with the general consensus being that a power shift has taken place at the top of the Premier League.

Klopp's side are already being tipped to defend their crown next season, but Barnes is not certain that they will be able to sustain their recent success.

The Reds legend says the financial power of the top six will prevent another era of superiority similar to Ferguson's at Old Trafford - which saw United win 13 league titles between 1992 and 2013 - from being ushered in, with competition in the transfer market now fiercer than ever.

Barnes told Sky Sports of the current state of play in the top flight: "It’s very difficult to defend a title but Liverpool aren’t defending the title.

"Liverpool are going to defend the games that they play, so Jurgen Klopp doesn’t put pressure on them to win titles, he puts pressure on them to win football matches.

"It’s an old cliche, take every game as it comes. It’s difficult for any one team, Liverpool included, to dominate English football like Liverpool did in the 1980s or Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"In any given year, any of the top six teams can go and spend £200-300 million to get better players to challenge or to win.

"It’s going to be difficult now because of the financial implications of all the top Premier League teams in terms of them being able to go and spend so much money for next season to be much more competitive.

"I don’t think you’re going to see any one team dominating as we saw Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson."