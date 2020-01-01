Liverpool unleash Salah, Mane and Keita on Aubameyang’s Arsenal

The Reds have named the Egypt, Senegal and Guinea internationals in their starting line-up for Monday’s blockbuster English top-flight encounter

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will start in ’s Premier League clash with on Monday night.

The Africans retained their places in Jurgen Klopp’s team as the reigning English champions made just one change to the starting XI that silenced 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Joe Gomez takes the place of Jordan Henderson in the starting line-up, while Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out due to injury.

Former international Joel Matip was completely omitted from the Reds’ matchday squad (also due to injury), with Joe Gomez expected to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

For the Gunners, captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will partner Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette upfront as Mikel Arteta’s men chase their third consecutive victory in the 2020-21 English top-flight campaign.

Granit Xhaka starts in midfield, while Mohamed Elneny earns a starter’s shirt ahead of Dani Ceballos.

Anglo-Nigerian Bukayo Saka, as well as Eddie Nketiah and Cote d'Ivoire international Nicolas Pepe will begin as substitutes alongside new signing Runar Runarsson.