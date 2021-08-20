Liverpool to make late decision on Fabinho against Burnley following death of Brazilian's father

The 27-year-old has been left devastated after the sudden passing of his father, Joao Roberto

Jurgen Klopp will make a late decision on whether to involve Fabinho in Liverpool's Premier League clash with Burnley this weekend, following the death of the Brazilian's father.

The midfielder has been left devastated by the sudden passing of Joao Roberto, with his wife, Rebeca Tavares, confirming the news on Friday.

Tavares wrote: "Father-in-law, you will always be remembered with that smile and passion. I thank God for the privilege of having known you. Your grandchildren will know the amazing grandfather they had. I love you father-in-law! I will take good care of your son #RIP."

What did Klopp say?

Liverpool tweeted their support for Fabinho on Friday morning, and speaking at his lunchtime press conference, Klopp told reporters: "It's a private situation. Fab is here and is doing what he is able to do.

"We gave him our condolences. We all feel for him and are with him. We gave him all the warmth we have at this moment. The rest is private."

While Fabinho remains on Merseyside, it is unlikely that he will be asked to play against Burnley, with Liverpool able to use a host of alternative midfield options.

Team-mate Alisson Becker was left out of a game at Sheffield United following the passing of his father, Jose, back in February, while Klopp too suffered the loss of his mother, Elisabeth, in January.

For those who are asking on Instagram …. Fabinho’s father has passed. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/xUmof1AQLZ — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) August 20, 2021

Who is likely to play for Liverpool against Burnley?

Liverpool will at least have options in Fabinho's absence. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started in midfield at Norwich last weekend, while Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are all available for selection having missed the trip to Carrow Road.

Exciting teenager Harvey Elliott is another possible option, while Ben Woodburn was on the bench last weekend though is unlikely to make the squad this time around.

Woodburn, 21, is wanted by a number of clubs on loan, including Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

