Liverpool Thiago Alcantara chant: Lyrics to Reds fans' song, video & Jamie Webster's tune explained

Thiago Alcantara has produced dazzling performances since joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich and the Anfield faithful are not the type to let it go unnoticed.

As a mark of their appreciation, the fans came up with a chant to added to their extensive songbook: a catchy song, sung and put together by Jamie Webster, dedicated entirely to Thiago.

So what are the lyrics to Thiago’s chant and what is the meaning? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

What are the Thiago chant lyrics?

Thiago, Thiago Alcantara

Thiago, Thiago Alcantara

He moves through midfield like nobody does

The first time I saw him, I knew it was love

He’ll roll you like a Cuban

His passes never miss

Thiago Alcantara he takes the f*cking piss

(Repeat)

Check out the full song below

Why has Thiago got his own chant?

Despite a troubled first season at Liverpool, Thiago was instantly loved by fans and now that he has become a prominent part of the club's success, fans are singing his song louder than ever before.

The chant was bellowed out especially loud at the Wembley Stadium in 2022, when Thiago put on a notable performance against Man City, in the FA Cup semi-final, helping the Reds book their slot in the final.

Liverpool fans take particular pride in the song knowing the extent of which Thiago was doubted and criticised upon his arrival, Gary Neville being one of the chief critics.

What is the meaning of Thiago’s chant?

There is no complex or deep meaning behind the chant - it simply lauds the impressive abilities of Thiago Alcantara.

Within the lyrics of the chant, reference to ‘rolling’ a player is a nod to Thiago’s skill to turn and leave his markers behind, the song also praises his brilliant passing ability.

Further reading