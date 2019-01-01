Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester City
It promises to be an epic evening.
Premier League leaders Liverpool take on league champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, where victory for either side could prove crucial.
The Reds head into the game with a healthy advantage over Pep Guardiola's team at the top of the table. Jurgen Klopp's men are seven points clear, and if they avoid defeat on Thursday night then they really will fancy their chances of ending their long wait for a league title.
The sides played out a goalless draw at Anfield back in October, on a day when Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty. How vital that looks now, with City knowing a loss at the Etihad could spell the end of their title chances.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game...
Liverpool Injuries
Liverpool will assess the fitness of James Milner, who missed the wins over Newcastle and Arsenal with a hamstring issue.
Joe Gomez (fractured leg) and Joel Matip (broken collarbone) are still out.
Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, are long-term absentees.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
The big question is just how daring will Jurgen Klopp be with his team selection?
He has opted for a 4-2-3-1 in his last two games, with the result being six points, nine goals but, at times, a rather open look to his side.
Will he risk the same against City? The likelihood is that he may revert to a 4-3-3, beefing up his midfield with Jordan Henderson. An alternative would be to stick with the 4-2-3-1 but with Naby Keita playing as a left-sided midfielder instead of Xherdan Shaqiri from the right.
The rest of the side, really, picks itself.
Manchester City team news
City have concerns over both Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who missed the win over Southampton through injury.
Fabian Delph is suspended following his red card at Leicester, while Benjamin Mendy is injured meaning either Danilo or Oleksandr Zinchenko will play at left back.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The fixture will be be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, kick off 8pm.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
- Manchester City have won just one of their last 11 meetings with Liverpool in all competitions (D3 L7), although that was a 5-0 thrashing at the Etihad in the Premier League last season.
- Liverpool have only won one of their last nine league visits to the Etihad Stadium (D3 L5), winning 4-1 in Jurgen Klopp’s first away game against the Citizens since taking over the Reds. They have conceded 20 goals in those nine away games (2.2 per game).
- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lost more matches against Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp (seven) than he has against anyone else in his managerial career, although only two of those defeats have come in home games (P6 W2 D2 L2).
- February 2016 was the last time Manchester City lost consecutive home Premier League games, losing to Leicester and Spurs; manager Pep Guardiola has never lost consecutive home league games as a manager.
- Man City have won their first Premier League match of the calendar year in 11 of the last 12 years – losing the other in 2012 away at Sunderland.
- Liverpool have won only five of their last 17 matches in all competitions in January (D5 L7), with the Reds losing nine of Jurgen Klopp’s 24 matches during the month (W8 D7).
- At the end of the year, Liverpool topped the Premier League table by seven points – no team has ever failed to win the English top-flight title with such a lead coming into the new year before.
- Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has scored in all six of his home league appearances against Liverpool (six goals), the best 100% rate of home games scored in by any player against any opponent in Premier League history.
- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in five goals in his last four games against Manchester City in all competitions (three goals, two assists).
- With his hat-trick against Arsenal last time out, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino became the highest scoring Brazilian player in Premier League history (43 goals). He’s been involved in six goals in his seven Premier League games against Man City (3 goals, 3 assists).