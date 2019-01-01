Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham

The Reds can maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Manuel Pellegrini's Hammers

After a dramatic round of midweek fixtures, Liverpool must wait until Monday night for the chance to maintain or extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds were left frustrated as their draw at home to Leicester on Wednesday denied them the chance to take full of advantage of Manchester City's defeat at Newcastle 24 hours earlier.

The gap to City, then, remains five points when it might have been seven, and Liverpool could well be under pressure by the time they take to the field at the London Stadium.

West Ham have provided little threat in the last two seasons, with Jurgen Klopp's men winning 4-0 and 4-1 in this fixture, but with nerves jangling among Reds supporters, this promises to be another stern test.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Monday night's game...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool, thankfully, emerged unscathed from the Leicester game, injury-wise.

James Milner will return after serving a one-match suspension, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is getting nearer to a return after a knee injury.

Dejan Lovren was back on the bench against Leicester and will come into consideration for a start.

Joe Gomez, Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all sidelined.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Milner can be expected to return at right-back (if Alexander-Arnold is not fit), which will allow Jordan Henderson to move back into midfield if required.

Fabinho too will be pushing for a start, which will leave both Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri, ineffective against Leicester, sweating over their place. Klopp could choose to revert to a 4-3-3 system, using the pace of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah out wide as he did to good effect last term.

Lovren may well be given a start, especially if West Ham use Andy Carroll's aerial prowess. The Croatian is a more physical option than Joel Matip, though the Cameroon man has let nobody down of late.

West Ham team news

The big concern for the Hammers surrounds star man Marko Arnautovic, who was forced off in their game at Wolves on Tuesday with an ankle injury.

Early suggestions are that the issue is not as serious as first feared, with the Austrian facing a race to be fit for Monday's game.

Elsewhere, Pellegrini will be without long-term absentees Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez, Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini, while defender Fabian Balbuena is missing too.

Samir Nasri, Lucas Perez and Aaron Cresswell are also doubtful, and midfielder Jack Wilshere is also on the injury list.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, kick-off 8pm.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.

Best Opta Match Facts