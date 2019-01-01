Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton
Liverpool’s undefeated start to the Premier League season was ended on January 3 by Manchester City, who beat them 2-1, then four days later Wolves got the better of Jurgen Klopp’s men in the FA Cup.
After five months of blistering football, there is little to suggest that this is anything more than a dip from the Reds, who are expected to bounce back against Brighton on Saturday.
Klopp can throw his full strength at the Amex Stadium, with only three games to play before the end of January, when the tempo of the season will pick up once more.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game...
Liverpool Injuries
In the defence, Liverpool remain without Joe Gomez and Joel Matip due to a fractured leg and a broken collarbone respectively, although the latter could play against Crystal Palace next week.
Dejan Lovren is out with a hamstring problem, though no timescale has been put on the centre-back’s return.
Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are on the long term injury list.
Jordan Henderson is expected to be fit after he missed Monday’s game with Wolves due to a minor complaint.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
The relaxed nature of the Reds’ fixture list in the weeks ahead means that Jurgen Klopp can afford to name his strongest available squad for this match.
Such are the problems at centre-back, it seems likely that the versatile Fabinho will drop in to play alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence. The Brazilian is only their fifth choice in that role, with Ki-Jana Hoever set to take up a spot on the bench.
Fabinho’s void in midfield could be filled by either Henderson or Xherdan Shaqiri, but otherwise the team should pick itself.
Brighton team news
Goalkeeper Maty Ryan and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are away on Asian Cup duty with Australia and Iran respectively, so miss out.
On the injury front, Albion are bereft of Bernardo from their defence and Jose Izquierdo.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The fixture will be played during the blackout period of games in the UK, meaning that it will not be broadcast or available for live stream.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 10am ET
Best Opta Match Facts
Brighton have lost their last six matches against Liverpool in all competitions, including all three Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 1-10.
Liverpool have never lost away at Brighton in the top-flight (P5 W2 D3 L0), with the five previous meetings featuring 25 goals (16 for Liverpool, 9 for Brighton).
Liverpool are looking to win their first four Premier League meetings against an opponent for the fifth time, and the first since March 2015 when they did so against Burnley (also against QPR, West Brom and Wigan Athletic).
Five of Brighton’s six Premier League home defeats have come against ‘big six’ sides; this will be their first ever Premier League home match against a side starting the day top.
Liverpool have won their last eight Premier League games kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday, winning seven of those by a margin of at least three goals.
Liverpool’s 21 game unbeaten run and nine game winning run in the Premier League came to an end against Man City last time out. They’ve not lost consecutive games in the competition since September 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.
Only one manager in Premier League history has a worse 100% defeat percentage against Liverpool than Brighton boss Chris Hughton’s record of six defeats in six matches – Gary Megson, who lost nine out of nine games against the Reds.
Of the 209 Premier League players to have been involved in 100+ duels this season in the competition, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has the highest proportion of duels won (75.2%). Only one player in the competition has a superior aerial duel won % than he has (100+ aerial competed) and that is Brighton defender Shane Duffy.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has scored twice and assisted twice in his three Premier League appearances against Brighton.
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has scored four goals in his last two Premier League appearances – as many as he had in his first 19 in the competition this season.