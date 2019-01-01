Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Wolves
They couldn't, could they?
Liverpool will hope for a final-day miracle as they look to clinch their first league title since 1990.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds take on Wolves at Anfield on Sunday, though eyes and ears will be on events at the Amex Stadium, where Brighton host Manchester City.
Anything less than a win for City would open the door for Liverpool, who can finish the campaign with a remarkable 97 points, should they overcome Nuno Espirito Santo's impressive side.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's meeting...
Liverpool Injuries
Liverpool will welcome back Mohamed Salah, who missed the midweek Champions League classic with Barcelona due to concussion. The Egyptian will be cleared to face Wolves after the head injury sustained at Newcastle last weekend.
Checks will be made on both Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson, who was forced off against Barcelona after a kick to the calf. The Scot has a better chance of being fit than Firmino, who has missed the last two games due to a muscle issue.
Naby Keita (groin) is another absentee, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be assessed. Adam Lallana is unlikely to feature.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
Salah will be expected to return to the starting XI, most likely at the expense of Xherdan Shaqiri.
James Milner will deputise at left-back if Robertson is not passed fit, allowing Gini Wijnaldum to return in midfield.
Both Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren will hope to get a start at centre-back, in place of Joel Matip.
Wolves Team News
Nuno will have a full-strength squad to choose from for Sunday's game.
Wolves captain Conor Coady came through the ranks at Liverpool, making two first-team appearances for the Reds.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The game will kick off at 3pm BST. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event. In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 10am ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Liverpool could still secure their 19th top-flight league title, depending on Manchester City's result at Brighton & Hove Albion. It would be their first league title since 1989-90 and they would be the seventh different team to win the Premier League title since it began in 1992.
-
Liverpool have won six of their nine Premier League meetings with Wolves (D2 L1), including each of the last four in a row. They’ve kept six clean sheets in those nine games, conceding just once in each of the other three.
-
Wolves have won two of their last three away games against Liverpool in all competitions (L1), more than they had in their previous 24 at Anfield (W1 D3 L20).
-
This will be the sixth time Liverpool and Wolves have met in their final game of a top-flight season, with Liverpool winning each of the previous five by an aggregate score of 12-4.
-
When playing their final match of the season at home, Liverpool haven’t lost since their famous 0-2 defeat against Arsenal in 1988-89, with the Reds winning 11 and drawing two since.
-
Wolves have already beaten Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United in the Premier League this season. Only two teams to finish lower than sixth have beaten as many as five of the sides to finish in the top six in a single Premier League campaign – Southampton in 1997-98 and West Ham in 2015-16.
-
Liverpool could remain unbeaten at home in a top-flight campaign for the eighth different time, and for the first time in consecutive seasons since the 1978-79/1979-80 campaigns.
-
Wolves’ points tally of 57 in the Premier League this season is the most by a newly-promoted side since Ipswich Town won 66 points and finished 5thin the 2000-01 season.
-
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has scored more home goals than any other player in the Premier League this season (16).
-
Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold (12) and Andrew Robertson (11) have been involved in more Premier League goals than any other defenders this season. Meanwhile, Wolves’ Matt Doherty sits joint-third in this list with nine (4 goals, 5 assists).