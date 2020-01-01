Liverpool starlet Chirivella hints Premier League will restart in June

The Spanish midfielder says the club have been in contact to discuss when it will be safe for the squad to return to work amid the coronavirus crisis

Pedro Chirivella says that officials have been in touch to discuss a possible return to training in mid-may, with a view to the 2019-20 season resuming a month later.

The current Premier League campaign was put on hiatus indefinitely on March 13, after boss Mikel Arteta and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus.

The United Kingdom are among a number of countries across Europe to bring in lockdown measures in a bid to contain the spread of the illness, which are due to remain in place for at least another three weeks.

Liverpool are anxiously awaiting a final decision with regards to when it will be safe for football to resume, as they sit just two wins away from a first league title in 30 years.

It has been suggested that the season should be voided completely if the Covid-19 crisis continues through the summer, which could see the Reds miss out on an elusive piece of silverware despite the fact they hold a near unassailable 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

However, Chirivella says the Liverpool squad have been briefed on a new schedule that could see the action kick off again in June, following four weeks of fitness sessions designed to get the players back up to full speed.

“We have been told that until mid-May we will train separately,” the Reds midfielder said during a virtual conference organised by the Valencian Football Federation.

“Then three or four weeks training with the group and if we can, we could play in June.”

Chirivella has gradually started to break into Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans this season, featuring in three matches and three fixtures.

The 22-year-old admits that the German head coach can be “very demanding”, but says he has helped create a great atmosphere in the dressing room built on friendship.

Chirivella said: “Klopp is very demanding, but he makes you believe what he tells you. That in a squad is very important. It is one of the key points of the team.

“He treats all of us equally and one of the team's strengths is the friendship that exists between all of is. He is partly responsible [for that].”