Liverpool star Mane to battle Vardy and others for Premier League award

The 27-year-old Senegal international is in contention for English top-flight best player for last month

forward Sadio Mane has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for November.

The 27-year-old delivered outstanding performances for Jurgen Klopp’s men to help them win all their four league games last month.

The international scored three goals, including his match-winner against and provided one assist.

Mane will slug it out with ’s duo of Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy, as well as Hotspur’s Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez and ’s Lys Mousset.

Mane, who has nine Premier League goals this season, will hope to clinch the award for the third time, having won it in August 2017 and March 2019.