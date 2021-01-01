Liverpool sign teenage star Gordon from Derby County

The England youth international made his senior debut for the Rams in December, becoming the club's fourth-youngest player ever

Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old Derby County midfielder Kaide Gordon, the Championship club have confirmed.

Derby said that the two clubs had reached an "undisclosed compensation agreement" for the England youth international, who made his senior debut for the Rams in December.

Gordon came on as a substitute against Birmingham, becoming the fourth-youngest player ever to turn out for the Derby first team.

Who is Kaide Gordon?

Kaide Gordon is considered one of England's top talents in his age group, having been named Derby County's Academy Player of the Season last term.

Gordon has turned out for Derby's Under-18 side over the past two seasons, and has scored three goals in five U18 Premier League appearances this season.

The teenager joined Derby at age six and spent 10 years with the club before moving to Anfield.

What has Wayne Rooney said about Gordon?

Derby County head coach Wayne Rooney was asked about Gordon last week and confirmed the teenager would be moving to Anfield.

"Kaide is a fantastic player. I brought him into the squad because he was showing the qualities I want," Rooney said.

“We offered him a deal which he didn’t take. As always when a player doesn’t sign up, if any of the big clubs in the Premier League come in, it is very difficult to deny the player that opportunity.

“There has been an offer for Kaide [from Derby] since before I have been in this role. He hasn’t signed it for whatever reason. Liverpool have become aware of that and stepped in.

“Once a team like Liverpool comes in for one of your players it is hard to turn that down.

“For his development, of course I would have liked him to stay at the club, but I understand once the champions of England come in and want to sign you, it is difficult to turn it down.”

What has Gordon said about his move to Liverpool?

Gordon posted twice on Instagram on Friday, once to thank Derby for his decade at the club and another time to look forward to his future with Liverpool.

"I would like to thank everyone at Derby County for the last 10 years," Gordon said. "Since signing for the club at the age of 6, I’ve worn this shirt with pride and I wouldn’t be where I am today with the support and guidance of everyone at the club, and all the coaches and medical team who have played an important role in my development over the years.

"I would like to wish everyone at the club all the best for the future."

Will Gordon play for Liverpool's senior side right away?

Goal's Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones has confirmed that Gordon will join Liverpool's U23 team and will not be a part of Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans right away.

