Liverpool should expect 'many offers' for Shaqiri when transfer window reopens, says his agent

The 28-year-old Switzerland international joined from Stoke in 2018 but hasn't been able to nail down a regular first-team place at Anfield

have a fight on their hands to keep hold of Xherdan Shaqiri when the transfer window reopens, according to the player’s brother and agent.

Erdin Shaqiri claims “two or three clubs” showed concrete interest in the international in the January window, and he expects the same clubs to reignite their attempts.

Shaqiri joined Liverpool on a five-year contract at the beginning of the 2018-19 season but has struggled for regular minutes due to the presence of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in the wide positions, and some fitness issues of his own.

“I think there will be many offers for Xherdan in the summer," Erdin Shaqiri said to Kosovar TV station KTV. "Already in January there was concrete interest from two or three clubs. These - their names have already been taken up in various media - will knock again."

Despite never being a first-team fixture at Anfield, Shaqiri has played his part in some memorable wins in his time at the club.

His 20-minute brace secured victory against last season, while he also provided the assist for Georginio Wijnaldum’s second goal in the 4-0 win over .

Shaqiri’s brother believes the winger is deserving of more praise, but he admits there have been complicating factors.

“Xherdan's situation in Liverpool is not easy because of several minor injuries that lasted longer than we thought,” he added. "Jurgen Klopp is in talks with him about more game practice - we have to wait and see.

"I think Xherdan deserves a lot more. He was unlucky with his injuries, but every time he could play again, he did his job and changed the game."

In November, Klopp insisted he had no desire to see Shaqiri leave, and he considered him to be an important member of his squad.

“When I am with him he is completely happy and fine here and speculation is speculation, it is nothing we can change,” Klopp said when asked about rumours linking him with a move away.

“Of course he has a future but we speak about the future always until the season ends and then maybe a player is coming to me or not but no-one thinks about that. This season he is a very important player for us.”

Shaqiri has made one Premier League appearance in 2020, coming on as a 91st-minute substitute in the 1-0 win at on January 11.