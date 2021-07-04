'Liverpool's Salah had strong desire to feature in Olympic Games' - Egypt coach Gharib

The Africans have been drawn against Argentina, Spain, and Australia in Group C, but the coach will be without his country's star player in Tokyo

Egypt coach Shawky Gharib has stated star forward Mohamed Salah had a strong desire to feature for the team at the Olympic Games, but his club Liverpool were not willing to release him.

The Pharaohs are among the teams that qualified for the competition to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Their captain headlined the over-aged players who the tactician wanted to select, alongside Mostafa Mohamed, but his requests with the players' clubs fell on deaf ears.

"All negotiations with Liverpool and Galatasaray have not been successful, as the two clubs want the two players with them in the coming period," Gharib told MBC Masr.

"The Turkish club signed Mostafa Mohamed in order to participate in European competitions, so it’s their right to keep him.

"The same goes for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah had a strong desire to be with the Olympic team in Tokyo and also Mostafa Mohamed, but what happened was out of their control."

The Galatasaray attacker had scored six goals in as many games for the Pharaohs.

Egypt, who won the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations on home soil, have been drawn against Argentina, Spain, and Australia in Group C.

Their outing in Tokyo would be their 13th appearance in the men’s football event at the Olympics but they are yet to win a medal in any of their previous outings.

The 22-man squad is dominated by Egyptian Premier League stars with Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy among the overaged players selected, alongside former Stoke City and Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi.

Also in the squad is 30-year-old Ahmed Hegazi, who previously played for West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, and his addition is expected to strengthen the Pharaohs' defence.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Sobhi (Ittihad of Alexandria), Mahmoud Gad (ENPPI).

Defenders: Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah), Mahmoud El-Wensh, Mohamed Abdel-Salam, Ahmed Fetouh (Zamalek), Osama Galal (Pyramids FC), Ahmed Ramadan Beckham (Al Ahly), Karim El-Eraky (Al Masry), Karim Fouad (ENPPI).

Midfielders: Akram Tawfik, Nasser Maher (Al Ahly), Amar Hamdi (Ittihad of Alexandria), Emam Ashour (Zamalek).

Forwards: Ramadan Sobhi, Ibrahim Adel (Pyramids FC), Abdelrahman Magdy (Ismaily) Taher Mohamed, Salah Mohsen (Al Ahly), Nasser Mansi (El-Gaish), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Ceramica Cleopatra).