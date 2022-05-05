Liverpool's Salah will be desperate to put Champions League final vs Real Madrid to bed - Carragher

Former England defender Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah will be looking for 'revenge' when the team plays Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League final on May 28 in Paris.

The English side sealed their place in the final with a 5-2 aggregate semi-final win over Villarreal while Los Blancos eliminated Manchester City with a 6-5 aggregate score.

It will be a repeat of the 2018 final when the two teams met and the Spanish heavyweights won 3-1. In that match, the Egypt captain was forced off with injury early after a cynical challenge by Sergio Ramos.

"Mo Salah will want revenge, 100%. It was a massive blow for Salah himself," Carragher told CBS Sports.

"For him, he’d just come alive that season and everyone knew what he was about. He got over 40 goals and that was going to be his moment.

"Ramos definitely knew what he was doing. You talk about the dark arts of football and there’s probably nobody as bad. It’s part of football but he pushes it to the limit."

Ramos has since joined PSG and will not be available for Real Madrid, although the majority of players who featured in that match remain at their respective clubs and should feature once again.

"Ramos won’t be involved but Mo Salah will be desperate to put that final to bed. To be honest, a lot of that team – I’m thinking of the midfield, I’m sure that night it was [Luka] Modric, [Toni] Kroos and Casemiro – I think that will be the midfield again," Carragher continued.

"So even from Liverpool’s point of view there’s still a lot of players from that team – virtually the whole back four really, obviously not the goalkeeper.

"But Salah, [Sadio] Mane, Firmino will all be involved, [Jordan] Henderson and [James] Milner too. There’s a lot of players from that Liverpool team still there."