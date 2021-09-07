Liverpool offered Onuachu transfer advice by Genk chief as Nigerian striker continues to shine

The towering 27-year-old frontman has seen a move to England mooted in the past, with those at Anfield told he could be a good fit for them

Liverpool have been urged to consider a move for prolific Nigeria international striker Paul Onuachu, with his current employers at Genk talking up a switch to Anfield for the towering 27-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp opted against bolstering his attacking ranks during the summer transfer window, but that situation could change in January.

The Reds are due to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Roberto Firmino remains the only recognised number nine on the club's books.

What has been said?

Genk technical director Dimitri de Conde believes Onuachu should be an option that Klopp and Co are exploring, telling Het Belang van Limburg: "Did you see Liverpool against Chelsea? Liverpool have the best strikers, but none with the same profile as Onuachu.

"He would have scored against 10 men.

"I'm not saying that Paul would play 90 minutes every week in Liverpool, but a club like that could really use him."

Why would Onuachu be of interest?

De Conde is right to suggest that Liverpool do not have a forward of Onuachu's ilk on their books, and have not done since Peter Crouch's time on Merseyside.

Onuachu is six foot seven inches tall, meaning that he provides a considerable threat to opponents in the air and on the deck.

Those qualities were put to good use last season as he registered 35 goals in all competitions, with 33 efforts in the Belgian top flight landing him the Golden Boot.

Article continues below

He has already hit a further three goals in the current campaign and is up to 13 caps for his country.

Onuachu is, of course, another that could be called up for Africa Cup of Nations duty in January, which may put the likes of Liverpool off, but he has seen a move to England mooted in the past and can expect to generate further interest in future windows.

Further reading