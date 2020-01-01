Liverpool motivated to keep winning after Premier League triumph, insists Robertson

The Scottish full-back is adamant that the Reds will retain their hunger for silverware after securing an elusive top-flight crown

Andrew Robertson insists are motivated to keep winning after their Premier League triumph.

Liverpool were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years on June 25, their coronation confirmed with seven games to spare following 's defeat at .

Jurgen Klopp's men set new standards of excellence before coronavirus stopped play in March, winning 27 of their first 29 fixtures.

The Reds were on course to break City's all-time points record of 100, but their patchy form since the top-flight's resumption on June 17 has seen that opportunity slip away.

Liverpool have dropped points in three of their five outings since being named champions, and it has been suggested that their hunger for trophies will be diminished after picking up such an elusive piece of silverware.

However, Robertson says that no one in the current squad is content to rest on their laurels, and that sustained success is now the main goal for 's new top club.

The left-back told Premier League Productions : “It's about the feeling we had in the hotel when Chelsea beat Man City, it's about the feeling we had on the open-top bus when we beat in the final - they're the feelings that, as a footballer, you can't get much better than and we want to hold on to them.

“We don't want it to be a one or two-times-off, we want that to become the normal, we want that winning feeling every single year and that's why after winning the Champions League we stayed so motivated to go and win the Premier League.

“Our motivation will be there again to go and win all the trophies put in front of us next season. Whether that happens, teams are getting better, everyone's making signings and trying to close the gap and I believe they will. Whether we're good enough we'll wait and see, but our motivation will be there.

“Our motivation to win trophies for this club is always there. You carry a responsibility when you put on this shirt and we all know that, we all buy into it. With the manager we've got, he doesn't let us drop below 100 per cent. That will continue, so as soon as we do get to that point he'd be there to tell us otherwise and so would the captain.

“We've got really good characters in our squad that won't let our standards slip - not that we ever would think about it. Like I said, we've got a responsibility to try to bring trophies to this club. We've done well so far but it's about continuing that.”