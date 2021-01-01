Liverpool legend Fowler talks up Watkins raid amid talk of Klopp targeting Aston Villa striker

The former Reds striker believes an England international on the books of a Premier League rival could be a shrewd addition at Anfield

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has suggested that Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins could be a shrewd addition to the attacking ranks at Anfield.

The Reds have seen a move for the England international mooted heading towards the summer transfer window.

Reinforcements are expected to be sought by Jurgen Klopp, with change predicted in the final third, and it could be that a 15-goal star on the books of Premier League rivals is targeted in a bid to provide Roberto Firmino with greater competition in a No.9 berth.

What has been said?

Fowler, who once filled that role for the Reds, has told The Mirror on a possible move for Watkins: "What do the top teams want? A forward who performs a crucial pressing role.

"Manchester City, Liverpool, United, Chelsea. They all want a striker who performs the press with energy and intelligence, and does more than one job.

"Of course, they’d like one who scores too, but it’s not just about goalscoring any more. Far from it. Look at Roberto Firmino at Liverpool, look at City without a recognised number nine, and Chelsea sticking with Timo Werner.

"I’m not trying to sell Watkins - honestly Villa fans! - but he’s taken the step up every time so far, and I can see him doing it again. To the very top level, if he can keep the trajectory of his work rate, attitude and mentality.

"Interestingly, Jurgen Klopp absolutely sang his praises a few weeks ago, and you can definitely see someone with his pressing ability - and the stats to go with it - doing well under that sort of manager.

"And believe me, clubs like City and Liverpool with their massive analytics departments will have run those stats many times already.

"Many people said the £28m Villa paid for Watkins was a gamble. Some said it was crazy. It looks neither now, and you wonder if it may just have been a shrewd investment.

"I think he’ll go to the Euros with England, and I think he’s ready to step up again."

What has Klopp said about Watkins?

Liverpool's manager was asked about Watkins, who is enjoying a productive first season in the Premier League following a big-money switch from Brentford, ahead of the Reds' 2-1 victory over Villa on April 10.

The German tactician said: "As a player, you need these kinds of moments. Ollie is a really, really talented striker.

"Obviously the manager [Dean Smith] knew him from before and it was a really good signing. The whole Brentford attacking line was exceptional in the Championship season before.

"So that suits really well, he's physically strong so he can keep the ball, he can jump high, he is very fast – that's a good package.

"Nobody has to remind me how good he is but how we always try to defend strikers, we try to avoid passes into their area. With him, that's not different than it is to others."

Who else has been discussing Watkins?

It is not just at club level that Watkins' immediate future is being speculated on, with Peter Crouch another of those that expects the 25-year-old - who netted on his senior debut for England against San Marino - to make Gareth Southgate's European Championship squad this summer.

The former Liverpool and Three Lions forward has told the Daily Mail, with 26 picks now allowed to be made in expanded selections: "There is potential to call up another striker and I spoke last week about the progress of Ollie Watkins.

"He has more of a chance of being included now ahead of Patrick Bamford, who cannot expect to get in after not being called up for any get-togethers this season.

Article continues below

"But I don't think having 26 players is a good thing and I understand Gareth's reservations.

"I've been to tournaments with lads who know they are not going to get game time and their attitude is different to those who know they are starting - 26 is too many."

Further reading