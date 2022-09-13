Liverpool boss Klopp ridicules Chelsea owner: It's completely different in America!

- Boehly suggested north vs south All-Star game
- Plans to help revolutionise English football
- Klopp ridiculed American's suggestion
WHAT HAPPENED? After Liverpool's Champions League win on Tuesday, Klopp was asked about the Chelsea owner's idea to create an All-Star fixture between northern and southern English football clubs, which he shot down.
WHAT THEY SAID: "He hasn't waited long! Oh great, maybe he can find a date for it. It's completely different in America. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boehly proposed the concept while suggesting that the Premier League should "take a lesson" from American sports, with the idea being to generate more money for the rest of the pyramid.
WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? The Liverpool boss will be solely focused on using victory against Ajax in the Champions League as fuel to get their season back on track, following a shaky start to the campaign that has seen Liverpool hit by a lengthy injury list.