Liverpool interested in €25m-rated Gleison Bremer but Inter in pole position to land Torino defender

Liverpool are among the clubs tracking the progress of Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, GOAL can reveal.

However, a move to Anfield still appears unlikely at this stage, with Inter in pole position to land the 25-year-old this summer.

Bremer, who is also attracting interest from Juventus, has enjoyed a standout campaign in Serie A, and is expected to leave Turin at the end of the season.

What’s the situation?

Bremer joined Torino from Atletico Mineiro in 2018, and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the club since.

His form this season, in particular, has led to interest from a number of clubs across Europe, and GOAL understands that Liverpool are among those to have made informal enquiries in recent weeks.

Bremer is valued at €25million (£21m/$27m), and Torino are understood to be resigned to losing him at the end of the season.

Inter have already held talks over a possible move, and are strong favourites to land the Brazilian, while Juventus are also believed to be keeping a close eye on developments.

Could Liverpool move for him this summer?

A switch to Anfield looks unlikely, although not impossible, right now. Liverpool already have four frontline centre-backs, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all competing for places.

Of those four, Gomez’s future would appear to be the least certain. The England international has started only eight games this season, and only two in the Premier League, and there have been suggestions the 24-year-old may look to move on in search of regular football.

Aston Villa and Newcastle have both been linked, but GOAL understands that Gomez is determined to stay on Merseyside, and that he is still viewed by Jurgen Klopp as part of Liverpool’s long-term plans.

The Reds are likely to sell one centre-back this summer in Nat Phillips, who is currently on loan with Championship side Bournemouth, while Sepp van den Berg and Rhys Williams are both expected to head out on loan next season.

Van den Berg has enjoyed a productive campaign with Preston, while Williams is back with Liverpool's U23 side after an unsuccessful spell at Swansea.

