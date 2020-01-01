Liverpool hungrier for trophies after Premier League success - Werner

Jugen Klopp has delivered his fourth trophy as Liverpool manager with the Premier League - and his boss expects more to follow

Premier League success has increased 's hunger to win trophies and enter a "period of sustained success", says chairman Tom Werner.

Liverpool were crowned champions of on Thursday after 's 2-1 loss at left Pep Guardiola's side 23 points adrift of the Reds with seven games remaining.

Jurgen Klopp masterminded the end of the club's 30-year wait for top-flight glory and will now turn his attention to surpassing City's single-season Premier League record of 100 points.

It is the fourth trophy Liverpool have won since Klopp arrived at Anfield in October 2015 – they won the , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup last year – and Werner believes there is a significant appetite for more silverware.

"We certainly have no plans to do anything else but enjoy other successes with Liverpool," Werner told The Athletic. "My hope is that this kind of outstanding play can be replicated again next season. We have certainly reached quite a pinnacle with this achievement.

"We're hopefully entering another period of sustained success. The competition is fierce. I know our rivals are working tirelessly to upend us. But we have such talent in place."

He praised the eagerness and "humble" nature of Liverpool's players, saying he had "such fondness" for them as people as well as sportsmen.

"Winning the Premier League it just makes us all hungrier to continue our journey here and give the supporters even more trophies," Werner added. "We're already thinking about next season and planning.

"We are on this path to give back to our fans the joy that existed many years ago when Liverpool were undeniably the greatest club in English football. It's arguable that we're back at that place again and it's a wonderful place to be."

Werner added: "If I'd said … last July that this moment would not only occur but would occur with such a points gap between Liverpool and the rest of the league, you would have thought I was crazy. It's a singular achievement. All the kudos and accolades to Jurgen and the team."

Liverpool were just two wins away from success when the Premier League was suspended for three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With uncertainty about how the season would be completed, some suggested the Reds' title glory would forever have an asterisk next to it.

Werner disagrees with that theory and said: "What's important is that in 20 years people won't remember the odd circumstances of 2019-20 with COVID-19. They will remember that Liverpool won the league and they will remember that we deserved to win the league."