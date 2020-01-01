‘Liverpool could snap up Havertz on the sly’ – McManaman expects Klopp to be asking about Leverkusen starlet

The former Reds star feels more potential could be bought into this summer, with the Anfield outfit famed for “discreetly” going about their business

will look to tie up any deal for Kai Havertz “discreetly”, says Steve McManaman, with Jurgen Klopp expected to be asking questions of the starlet.

At 20 years of age, the highly-rated midfielder has been registering on recruitment radars across Europe.

Liverpool are among the continental heavyweights said to be mulling over a move for one of the hottest prospects on the market.

McManaman can appreciate why the Reds would be keen on another creative influence as they are yet to bring in cover for the departed Philippe Coutinho.

Havertz, who already has seven senior caps for to his name, would be a long-term option for those at Anfield.

Klopp is, however, expected to keep his cards close to his chest if interest is held, with the current kings and Premier League leaders famed for completing business on the sly.

Ex-Reds star McManaman told HorseRacing.net of the Havertz rumours: “We’ll have to wait and see; he's a young player with plenty to improve on, who might be the type of player that Liverpool are looking at rather than a fully-fledged superstar.

“He is one who’s impressed in the this season and Jurgen Klopp certainly knows that league inside out, so he’s got a lot of people to call to get opinions on players.

“Liverpool do a lot of their transfer business discreetly, and a lot of the other players were bought when we didn’t know it was happening, such as the likes of Alisson Becker and Fabinho, while Virgil van Dijk was very much the exception.

“They’re very low key when it comes to signing players they want in the summer, that’s why I take transfer rumours at the moment with a pinch of salt - and if Liverpool want to do business then they’re not going to tell anyone else about it. They’ll try and get it done before anybody else knows.”

Havertz saw his stock rise considerably last season as he plundered 20 goals across all competitions.

He only has six to his name this term, along with two assists, but is still attracting interest from and leading sides outside of his homeland.