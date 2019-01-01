Liverpool equal club Premier League record as Klopp reaches 300 points faster than Dalglish

The German equalled a Reds icon as the club matched its best league run of the modern era with a narrow win at St. Mary's

equalled one of the club's own Premier League records on Saturday while Jurgen Klopp surpassed a club legend to a record of his own.

The Reds topped 2-1 on Saturday at St. Mary's as goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino continued the Reds' perfect start to the Premier League campaign.

Last year's winners were able to survive a howler from goalkeeper Adrian, who gave the ball straight to former Liverpool forward Danny Ings in his second start in place of the injured Alisson.

Still, Liverpool overcame the error to win their 11th consecutive Premier League match with the team's most recent loss in the league coming in that infamous January 3 defeat to eventual champions , the Reds' only defeat of the 2018-19 campaign.

Since then, the team has rattled off 11 consecutive wins, equalling their best-ever winning streak in the competition.

That streak is level with the run put together by Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool between February and April 2014, a season where Liverpool also fell short to Manchester City in the title race.