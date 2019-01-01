Liverpool duo Mane and Salah continue scoring form against Newcastle United

The African stars maintained their brilliant scoring form as the Reds kept their 100% record in the English top-flight this season

star Sadio Mane is yet to lose a game in his last 51 Premier League appearances at Anfield while Mohamed Salah has been involved in 50 league goals at home.

Mane scored a brace while Salah wrapped up the win as the Reds fought back from a goal deficit to defeat 3-1 in Saturday's Premier League fixture.

50 - Sadio Mané has played 50 Premier League matches at Anfield without losing – 49 with Liverpool, one with (W40 D10 L0) - more than any other player has played on a ground without ending on the losing side in Premier League history. Charm. pic.twitter.com/iNqsuQukcw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

The international cancelled out Jetro Willems' opener to draw Liverpool level with his third league goal of the season in the 28th minute.

The 27-year-old later put the hosts ahead towards the end of the first-half after a fortunate ricochet against goalkeeper Martin Dubravka fell into his own path and Mane then slotted the ball into an empty net.

The double stretched Mane’s fine tally to 20 goals in 21 league matches at Anfield and his unbeaten home run whenever he hits the target.

Sadio Mane's strike takes his tally to 19 goals in his last 21 #PL matches at Anfield#LIVNEW @LFC pic.twitter.com/aVkG6aVZOm — Premier League (@premierleague) September 14, 2019

34 - Sadio Mané has never lost a Premier League home game in which he's found the net, winning 32 and drawing two of his previous 34 games when doing so. Unblemished. pic.twitter.com/PwKObTnJs2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

Salah sealed the victory for Jurgen Klopp's men with his 72nd-minute goal which extended his tally to four goals in five league outings this term.

Article continues below

The international has been directly involved in 50 Premier League goals at Anfield including 36 goals and 14 assists after 41 matches.

50 - Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool at Anfield, scoring 36 and providing 14 assists (41st appearance). Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/skduO9qYTS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

The result stretched the Reds' lead at the summit of the Premier League table with 15 points after five games.

The African duo will be looking to maintain their impressive goalscoring run when Liverpool commence their title defence against at Stadio Sao Paolo on Tuesday.