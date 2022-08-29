Liverpool defender Van den Berg set to join Schalke on loan as Reds get triple injury boost

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is set to join Schalke on a season-long loan, GOAL can confirm.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Dutchman has been given permission to travel to Germany to finalise his move, after Schalke beat off competition from a host of clubs, including Blackburn, Bournemouth and Mainz. Van den Berg will now spend the campaign in Gelsenkirchen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van den Berg has been on the bench for all of Liverpool's four Premier League games this campaign, but spent the last season-and-a-half with Preston in the Championship, making a total of 66 appearances.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool's decision to let Van den Berg leave has been made easier by the news that Joel Matip is closing in on a return from injury. The 31-year-old was pictured in training with his team-mates at Kirkby on Monday, with Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay also taking some part in the session.

THE VERDICT: Liverpool have always been open to the idea of Van den Berg leaving this summer, but with injuries mounting, the Dutchman has been required to help fill the substitutes' bench in recent weeks. Schalke represents a good switch for the 20-year-old, and a chance to test himself at top-flight level, in front of demanding supporters and against good opposition.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? It remains to be seen whether the Reds dip into the market themselves before Thursday's transfer deadline. Jurgen Klopp hinted last week that he would be open to signing a new midfielder, if the right player was available, but as yet there has been no sign of any movement. Nat Phillips may have some suitors in the next few days, but is more likely to stay as things stand.