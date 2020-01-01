‘Liverpool relaxed & have to accept criticism’ – Adrian admits standards slipped against Shrewsbury

The Reds goalkeeper admits that Jurgen Klopp’s side need to improve again after being held to a shock draw in the FA Cup fourth round

have to “have a look” at themselves after allowing their standards to slip against Shrewsbury, admits Adrian, with the Reds having “relaxed” in uncharacteristic fashion against League One opponents.

Jurgen Klopp has seen another unwelcome fixture added to an already hectic schedule.

With Liverpool having squandered a two-goal lead in their latest outing to be held 2-2, a replay with the Shrews at Anfield has been pencilled in.

Klopp has stated that he will not be in attendance for that game, while leading members of his senior squad will also be given a well-earned rest during the winter break.

Liverpool’s youngsters will be determined to make the most of another opportunity coming their way, having fared admirably when called upon this season, but Adrian admits a greater collective effort will be required than that put in on Sunday.

The Spanish goalkeeper told the Reds’ official website: "We are really disappointed obviously because we could have done much better than our performance.

"The result at the end was fair but the penalty they got was outside the box. But they had also many chances, they had many one-v-ones and we could have defended much better than we did.

"Now we have to face the second game in Anfield to try and go through to the next round.

"They deserve all the respect we give them. We respect all the rivals obviously but when we are on the pitch it’s 11 against 11, so you give everything for the result.

"At the end, they got a draw and obviously it’s like a win for them because we have to play the second game now at Anfield.

"But we need to have a look at ourselves and criticise ourselves because we are most critical of ourselves and try to improve and keep doing like we are doing in the Premier League."

Adrian added on seeing Liverpool pegged back by a brace from Jason Cummings against Shrewsbury: "It’s true in football that you can never play relaxed.

"I think we relaxed a little bit after our second goal and after that they pushed even harder.

"They had desire and they tried to score. Then we conceded the first goal and then obviously the second one got us a bit down.

"We feel we didn’t perform as good as we are."

Liverpool will play host to Shrewsbury on February 4, with Premier League outings against West Ham and to take in before then.