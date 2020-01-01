Liverpool captain Henderson picks three men to thank the most for Premier League triumph

The England international has expressed gratitude towards those who have helped to shape his career at Anfield

captain Jordan Henderson has singled out three men to thank the most for this season's Premier League title triumph.

The Reds were crowned champions of for the first time in 30 years when beat 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on June 25. That result gave Jurgen Klopp's side an unassailable 23 point lead at the top of the table with seven matches to spare, a feat which has never before been achieved.

City reduced that gap to 20 by beating Liverpool 4-0 at Etihad Stadium on Thursday, but a new points record could still be achieved if the Merseyside outfit win at least five of their remaining games.

Ahead of their latest outing against , Henderson took up some room in the club's official matchday programme to show his appreciation to the key figures that inspired him to become a Premier League-winning skipper.

The England international began by thanking Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, who was seen celebrating at home with a glass of champagne shortly after their coronation was confirmed.

Henderson said: “I could fill the entire programme listing people I am grateful to and, by the way, none more so than all my current teammates, the gaffer, his direct staff and the unreal club staff, who we don’t get to see as much of, but there are three people whose contribution to me personally here at Liverpool I want to highlight and thank.

“Firstly, Sir Kenny Dalglish. One of the things that set me off on the night we won it was seeing Kenny on TV immediately after and how emotional he was. Along with Damien Comolli, to whom I will also be forever grateful, Kenny is the reason I got the opportunity to play for this amazing club."

The next man on Henderson's list was Brendan Rodgers - the man who made way for Klopp back in 2015 after three years in charge of the first team.

The 30-year-old said: “Secondly, is Brendan Rodgers. I think on the outside Brendan probably isn’t given the credit he deserves for the role he played in our journey as a club, but I know on the inside, from people who know and understand, it’s hugely appreciated. You only have to listen to our gaffer now speak."

Henderson concluded by expressing his gratitude towards Liverpool's former captain Steven Gerrard, insisting the legendary playmaker was the main reason he signed for the club in the first place.

He continued: “Thirdly, is Steven Gerrard. It’s impossible to sum up the importance of Stevie to the modern Liverpool and what we are achieving together now.

"If you speak to every player in our dressing room – from the oldest to the youngest – they’ll all tell you that following in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard was a massive factor in wanting to sign for this club. It was for me, and I was lucky to play alongside him for club and country."