Liverpool boss Klopp hits back at Neville criticism over Super League plans

The Reds are one of 12 clubs to have signed up for the competition, which has led to a massive backlash

Jurgen Klopp has struck back at criticism from Gary Neville over Liverpool's participation in the Super League, saying the former Manchester United defender has followed the money his entire career.

The Reds were one of 12 clubs to sign up to the Super League, and they were the first of those teams to take to the pitch following the announcement late on Sunday, drawing 1-1 with Leeds on Monday.

Klopp also called for his Liverpool players not to be targeted over the club’s decision to join the breakaway Super League.

Klopp hits out at Neville

Klopp in particular was upset with Gary Neville, who harshly criticised Liverpool along with his former club Manchester United on Sunday.

“I’m disgusted with Manchester United and Liverpool the most,” Neville said. “Liverpool say they’re the people’s club, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, the fan’s club.”

Klopp hit back at the former defender, saying on Sky Sports following Monday's game: "Gary Neville speaks about 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. That should be forbidden. We have the right to sing our anthem, it is ours not his. He doesn't understand it, anyway. It is not fair. I understand all the talk that is around but I don't talk about other clubs and you should not.

"I would wish Gary Neville would be in a hot seat somewhere and not everywhere where the most money is. He was at Man Utd where the most money is. Now he is at Sky where the most money is."

Klopp unhappy with T-shirt stunt

Leeds took to the field ahead of the game wearing T-shirts with the words “Earn It” on them, a reference to the fact that the founding members of the Super League will never have to qualify to play in it each year.

Klopp revealed that Leeds placed the same T-shirts in their dressing room, which he took exception to.

"I don't think it is right," he said. "They put them in our dressing room, I don't think we deserved that. I don't like the way a lot of people are talking about Liverpool."

Klopp calls on players to be left alone

"This is a fantastic football club,” Klopp added. “In this specific moment we can't blame the team for that. I take the criticism for everything, but this we have nothing to do with.

"Now people write articles about what they should do with it. People are shouting at us. We have to be careful because we are people as well. We have to be careful. I understand all the talk and I don't like it as well.

"Don't forget we have nothing to do with it. We still have to play football. It is really not OK.

"I coach a football team. If people want to criticise me, completely fine. But other things, it is not OK. Everyone should not forget."

