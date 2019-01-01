Liverpool boss Klopp doesn’t celebrate goals anymore because of VAR

The Reds boss is famed for his theatrics on the touchline, but the German claims the introduction of technology has forced him to change his ways

Jurgen Klopp claims the introduction of VAR means that he no longer celebrates goals, with Sadio Mane seeing an effort chalked off in ’s 2-0 win over .

The Reds thought they had taken a giant stride towards wrapping up all three points early in the second half against the Hornets.

Mohamed Salah had fired them in front shortly before the break, before Mane hit the back of the net with a header.

That effort was checked, with VAR determining that the Liverpool forward had strayed inches offside.

Celebrations were cut short, until Salah grabbed his second of the game late on, with Klopp admitting that he has reined in the theatrics which he was once famed for on the touchline.

Quizzed on another contentious VAR call, the Reds boss said: “I didn’t see it yet. As you can imagine, when you are winning 2-0, I’m not too concerned about it.

“I had no clue where it was offside, to be honest. I don’t celebrate goals anymore because you have to wait until somebody says it is a goal.

“I thought there was one pass before where maybe it was offside, but that Sadio was offside I couldn’t see. I didn’t see it back, so no idea.”

Liverpool were not at their free-flowing best against struggling Watford, with windy conditions doing both sides few favours, but Klopp believes the Reds were still good value for another three points in an ongoing bid to land the Premier League title.

The German added: “It was not an off day. I saw a lot of good performances, we scored sensational goals.

“You have to score from different situations. A few days ago we scored two from set-pieces, this time we scored from two counter-attacks pretty much, which is good in a game where you have a lot of possession.

“Yes, we had the ball and we played around, but the problem was that in the moments when they won the ball, it was really difficult in protection. They did that really well.

“Absolutely this was not an off day, it was just a difficult game and I am completely fine with that.”

Klopp added on the need to grind out results, which Liverpool have become adept at: “In December and January especially, you need to show resilience – that’s the most important thing. And we showed that, but Watford showed it as well, so I respect that.

“We had chances, we scored goals, but they had chances as well which they didn’t score from – and that’s for sure one reason why they are in the situation they are in. Two or three balls they missed.

“This time maybe now I can speak about, but the wind helped us today from time to time – I am pretty sure [Ismaila] Sarr would have at least would have had a finish in the situation when he didn’t hit the ball without the wind.

“It made the game tricky for both sides, that’s clear, but it helps them a little bit more than us usually in those situations.

“We had to fight, that’s what we did and that’s why we won. All good.”