Liverpool backed to challenge for 'two biggest trophies' after making 'great additions'

Former Reds defender Sami Hyypia believes Jurgen Klopp has pieced together a squad that is capable of competing for domestic and European honours

Liverpool are capable of competing for “the two biggest trophies” this season, says Sami Hyypia, with there no reason why “great additions” cannot challenge for the Premier League title and Champions League crown.

The Reds came agonisingly close to conquering the continent for a sixth time in 2018, with Jurgen Klopp’s side falling at the final hurdle against Real Madrid.

They are back in the hunt for European glory 12 months on, having reached the last 16 stage, and are pushing for a first taste of domestic supremacy in 29 years.

Hyypia believes Liverpool should be looking to land both prizes, with Klopp now boasting the depth in his ranks that means there should be no prioritising of major honours.

The former Reds defender told the Liverpool Echo: “We were in the final of the Champions League last year and the mindset will be to go one step further.

“We made some great additions to the squad last summer and the team is looking even stronger. There's no reason why we can't go all the way this time around.

“Just because Liverpool are doing so well in the Premier League that doesn't mean that the Champions League becomes less important.

“It's going to be tough but it's possible. You want to keep challenging for both trophies for as long as possible.

“It makes it more interesting for the supporters. This is what they want – seeing their team competing for the two biggest trophies.”

Next up for Liverpool is the first leg of a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

The German giants are due at Anfield on Tuesday and Hyypia believes a notable scalp is there for the taking, even with talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk set to sit out an initial meeting through suspension.

“Bayern haven't done that well in their domestic league this season but they are still dangerous,” added a man who spent 10 years on Merseyside in his playing days.

“We cannot afford to under-estimate them. We have to go full on in both these games.

Article continues below

“Virgil will be missed but I'm not too worried. That creates an opportunity for someone else to step up and take more responsibility. There are other players who can take his place.

“We need to be very sharp from the off in the first game. Ideally, you want a lead to take over to Munich.

“I know Bayern quite well and I think their weakness is in defending counter-attacks. We aren't that bad at counter-attacks and I can see us scoring a few goals against Bayern in that manner over the two legs.”