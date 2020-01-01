Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Juventus and more in UWCL last 32 action

Keep up to date with all the last 32 matches including Lyon vs Juventus and Atletico Madrid vs Servette

Updated
Lina Hurtig Juventus women
See you soon 👋

2020-12-15T22:20:00Z

That's it for tonight everyone! Thanks for following today's UWCL action on Goal.

Atletico and Lyon are the first two teams through to the round of 16, let's see which other 12 teams join them tomorrow. 

Another live blog coming!

2020-12-15T22:05:57Z

Come back to Goal to follow all UWCL action starting with Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina tomorrow at 1:00 pm UK time. 

The two sides drew 2-2 in Florence, so Fiorentina will look to lead by at least one goal in Prague.

PSG vs Gornik Leczna follows just 30 minutes later where the French side lead 2-0 on aggregate.

FINAL: Atletico 5-0 Servette 🔴⚪️

2020-12-15T21:23:16Z

Atletico are the second team through to the round of 16.

Servette's debut campaign in the UWCL comes to an end in Madrid. After leading twice at home, the Swiss team couldn't keep up with Atletico's European experience.

Final aggregate score: Atletico 9-2 Servette

GOAL: Atletico 5-0 Servette

2020-12-15T21:21:38Z

Amanda Sampedro gets the fifth in the dying minutes of the match. 

The Servette keeper spills a Duggan shot into the penalty box and Sampedro gets an easy tap in. 

GOAL: Duggan scores the fourth 🔥

2020-12-15T21:03:24Z

Toni Duggan gets the fourth of the night in the 72nd minute. A floating cross from Emelyne Laurent makes it easy for the English striker to head down past the Servette keeper.

Aggregate: Atletico 8-2 Servette

GOAL: Atletico 3-0 Servette

2020-12-15T20:53:00Z

Aissatou Tounkara heads home a corner to give Atletico a three goal lead in the 62th minute.

Servette still haven't found any rhythm after a strong start to the second half and are struggling to go forward.

Aggregate: Atletico 7-2 Servette

Servette inching closer to get a goal 👀

2020-12-15T20:47:53Z

Though Atletico continue to dictate most of the tempo, Servette have had chances on goal in the opening ten minutes of the second half.

The Spanish continue to lead 2-0 over Servette with 30 minutes left to go. 

Second half is under way in Madrid 🏆

2020-12-15T20:35:01Z

Servette are looking for at least four goals in this second half. 

Let's see how they get on. 

HT ⏸ : Atletico lead 6-2 on aggregate

2020-12-15T20:23:10Z

Goals from Leicy Santos and Deyna Castellanos give a comfortable lead to Atletico at the rest in Madrid.

Santos smashed home a Castellanos corner on a vollley at the front post 14 minutes into the match and Castellanos got a goal of her own 30 minutes later.

The Spanish side have been dominate in attack over the Swiss with 11 attemts on goal to Servette's three. Though all of Servette's attempts have been on target. 

Let's see if Servette can fight back into this match.

GOAL: Atletico 2-0 Servette

2020-12-15T20:19:01Z

Deyna Castellanos buries Atletico's second of the night, with a tap in from a Turid Knaak cross.

Just minutes before the break.

GOAL: Atletico lead ⚽️

2020-12-15T19:57:07Z

Leicy Santos puts Atletico in front just 14 minutes into the match.

The Spanish side now lead 5-2 on aggregate.

FINAL: Lyon knock out Juventus

2020-12-15T19:55:00Z

Lyon win 3-0 at home and are the first team to go through to the next round.

Juventus are defeated 6-2 over two legs by the Champions League title holders and we continue to await the next team that will defeat the French giants.

GOAL: Lyon 3-0 Juventus 🔥

2020-12-15T19:51:59Z

Janice Cayman pokes through Lyon's third goal of the match in the closing minutes, leaving the aggregate score at 6-2.

Just minutes until the final whistle.

GOAL: Lyon 2-0 Juventus

2020-12-15T19:49:03Z

Melvine Malard gets the second of the evening, extending Lyon's aggregate lead to 5-2.

A brilliant give and go with Marozsan just outside the box finished with Malard running through two Juventus defenders and buried the ball into the corner. 

Just four minutes of injury time left.

KO: Atletico Madrid vs Servette

2020-12-15T19:33:01Z

We're off in Spain for the second match of the evening.

Atletico lead 4-2 on aggregate.

Melvine Malard ON 🇫🇷

2020-12-15T19:30:01Z

The young french striker comes on for Nikita Parris in the front three.

Malard came on as a sub in the first leg against Juventus, scored the equaliser and assisted the winning goal. 

Lyon continue to look to extend their 4-2 aggregate lead over Juventus with 20 minutes left in the match.

Lyon continue to dominate 🔥

2020-12-15T19:20:34Z

Juventus are without Sara Gama at centre back after a collision with Marozsan forced the Italian defender off the pitch.

The Italians haven't settled into the match this second half so far and Lyon continue to dictact the tempo.

SUB: Bonansea is on for Juve

2020-12-15T19:04:50Z

Change in the Italian side who are looking to get a result in Lyon

Barbara Bonansea is on for Aurora Galli, who brings more creativity to Juventus' attack.

The second half is under way! 

Servette FCCF line-up 🇨🇭

2020-12-15T19:02:21Z

The Swiss side put up a fight against Atletico last week, but failed to see out the match. 

Here's the starting XI that are looking to get a result in Madrid:

Half-time: Lyon 1-0 Juventus

2020-12-15T18:50:39Z

Lyon lead at the break after a dominant first half. 

Marozsan's goal still stands as the difference between both sides, but Lyon could have extended their lead a few times in that half.

Juventus rarely put the French on the backfoot, though they have brought Sarah Bouhaddi into the match a couple of times.

Lyon lead 4-2 on aggregate.

GOAL: Marozsan capitalises off a Juve error

2020-12-15T18:26:54Z

Dzsenifer Marozsan opens the scoring 21 minutes into the match from a Linda Sembrant erorr.

The German blocked Sembrant's pass and found herself in front of net. She smashed it past Bacic leaving the keeper with no chance. 

Lyon 1-0 Juventus

MISS: Lyon miss on an open net

2020-12-15T18:19:58Z

Delphine Cascarino did brilliantly to beat the Juventus defender down the line and floated a ball for Nikita Parris at the far post. The English striker headed the ball just off frame on an empty net in the 15th minute.

Lyon are controlling the tempo and are looking danergously close to opening the score.

MISS: Parris fires over

2020-12-15T18:10:11Z

Nikita Parris gets the first clear chance of the night for Lyon after a rapid counter attack off a Juventus corner. 

The striker got the ball at the top of the box, but fires well off frame. 

The match is lively with both sides looking for an early lead.

Still 0-0 eight minutes into the match.

KO: Lyon vs Juventus

2020-12-15T18:00:28Z

aaaaand we're off in Lyon for the second leg between the French and Italian champions.

Last week Juventus lead Lyon twice in the match, but weren't able to hold on to the score. 

Let's see how close they get to knocking Lyon out tonight. 

Juventus line-up 🇮🇹

2020-12-15T17:59:59Z

Just two changes to the Italian line-up from last week's 2-3 loss at home to Lyon.

Doris Bacic is in net instead of Laura Giuliani who is out injured. Barbara Bonansea is also not featured in the starting XI, in her place Cecilia Salvai starts in the defensive line and Lisa Boattin moves into the centre midfield.

Lyon line-up 🇫🇷

2020-12-15T17:53:49Z

Two changes to last week's line-up in Turin. Wendie Renard isn't in the starting XI today, in her place is Saki Kumagai. The usual centre midfielder is dropping into the defensive line for the Lyon captain. Amandine Henry is filling in the gap in the middle left by the Japanese. 

Lyon stay in their classic 4-3-3 formation:

We're back for more UWCL action 🏆

2020-12-15T17:45:56Z

Good evening everyone and welcome to another week of UWCL round of 32 matches! 

15 minutes until KO of Lyon vs Juventus, let's look at the line-ups.