UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Juventus and more in UWCL last 32 action

12 UWCL matches coming tomorrow including:
Manchester City vs Goteborg
VfL Wolfsbiurg vs ZFK Spartak
Leicy Santos volley 🔥
Watch Leicy Santos' brilliant goal to open the scoring against Servette.
FINAL: Atletico 5-0 Servette 🔴⚪️
Atletico are the second team through to the round of 16.
Servette's debut campaign in the UWCL comes to an end in Madrid. After leading twice at home, the Swiss team couldn't keep up with Atletico's European experience.
Final aggregate score: Atletico 9-2 Servette
GOAL: Atletico 5-0 Servette
Amanda Sampedro gets the fifth in the dying minutes of the match.
The Servette keeper spills a Duggan shot into the penalty box and Sampedro gets an easy tap in.
GOAL: Duggan scores the fourth 🔥
Toni Duggan gets the fourth of the night in the 72nd minute. A floating cross from Emelyne Laurent makes it easy for the English striker to head down past the Servette keeper.
Aggregate: Atletico 8-2 Servette
GOAL: Atletico 3-0 Servette
Aissatou Tounkara heads home a corner to give Atletico a three goal lead in the 62th minute.
Servette still haven't found any rhythm after a strong start to the second half and are struggling to go forward.
Aggregate: Atletico 7-2 Servette
Servette inching closer to get a goal 👀
Though Atletico continue to dictate most of the tempo, Servette have had chances on goal in the opening ten minutes of the second half.
The Spanish continue to lead 2-0 over Servette with 30 minutes left to go.
Second half is under way in Madrid 🏆
Servette are looking for at least four goals in this second half.
Let's see how they get on.
HT ⏸ : Atletico lead 6-2 on aggregate
Goals from Leicy Santos and Deyna Castellanos give a comfortable lead to Atletico at the rest in Madrid.
Santos smashed home a Castellanos corner on a vollley at the front post 14 minutes into the match and Castellanos got a goal of her own 30 minutes later.
The Spanish side have been dominate in attack over the Swiss with 11 attemts on goal to Servette's three. Though all of Servette's attempts have been on target.
Let's see if Servette can fight back into this match.
GOAL: Atletico 2-0 Servette
Deyna Castellanos buries Atletico's second of the night, with a tap in from a Turid Knaak cross.
Just minutes before the break.
GOAL: Atletico lead ⚽️
Leicy Santos puts Atletico in front just 14 minutes into the match.
The Spanish side now lead 5-2 on aggregate.
FINAL: Lyon knock out Juventus
Lyon win 3-0 at home and are the first team to go through to the next round.
Juventus are defeated 6-2 over two legs by the Champions League title holders and we continue to await the next team that will defeat the French giants.
GOAL: Lyon 3-0 Juventus 🔥
Janice Cayman pokes through Lyon's third goal of the match in the closing minutes, leaving the aggregate score at 6-2.
Just minutes until the final whistle.
GOAL: Lyon 2-0 Juventus
KO: Atletico Madrid vs Servette
We're off in Spain for the second match of the evening.
Atletico lead 4-2 on aggregate.
Melvine Malard ON 🇫🇷
Lyon continue to dominate 🔥
SUB: Bonansea is on for Juve
Servette FCCF line-up 🇨🇭
The Swiss side put up a fight against Atletico last week, but failed to see out the match.
Here's the starting XI that are looking to get a result in Madrid:
Atletico line-up out 🇪🇸
In just 45 minutes Atletico Madrid take on Servette in Spain.
Atletico got the better of the Swiss last week and finished the match 4-2 after trailing twice.
Here's how they line up tonight:
Half-time: Lyon 1-0 Juventus
Lyon lead at the break after a dominant first half.
Marozsan's goal still stands as the difference between both sides, but Lyon could have extended their lead a few times in that half.
Juventus rarely put the French on the backfoot, though they have brought Sarah Bouhaddi into the match a couple of times.
Lyon lead 4-2 on aggregate.
GOAL: Marozsan capitalises off a Juve error
MISS: Lyon miss on an open net
Delphine Cascarino did brilliantly to beat the Juventus defender down the line and floated a ball for Nikita Parris at the far post. The English striker headed the ball just off frame on an empty net in the 15th minute.
Lyon are controlling the tempo and are looking danergously close to opening the score.
MISS: Parris fires over
KO: Lyon vs Juventus
Juventus line-up 🇮🇹
Just two changes to the Italian line-up from last week's 2-3 loss at home to Lyon.
Doris Bacic is in net instead of Laura Giuliani who is out injured. Barbara Bonansea is also not featured in the starting XI, in her place Cecilia Salvai starts in the defensive line and Lisa Boattin moves into the centre midfield.
Lyon line-up 🇫🇷
Two changes to last week's line-up in Turin. Wendie Renard isn't in the starting XI today, in her place is Saki Kumagai. The usual centre midfielder is dropping into the defensive line for the Lyon captain. Amandine Henry is filling in the gap in the middle left by the Japanese.
Lyon stay in their classic 4-3-3 formation:
