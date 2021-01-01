Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Fiorentina and Manchester City in UWCL round of 16 action

Keep up to date with all the last 16 matches including Fiorentina vs Manchester City.

Manchester City Women 2020-21
Manchester City's starting XI 🔵

2021-03-11T12:32:50Z

Five changes to Gareth Taylor's line-up from the first leg.

❌  Lucy Bronze, Sam Mewis, Ellie Roebuck, Steph Houghton, Chloe Kelly

Rose Lavelle gets her first UWCL start alongside Keira Walsh and Caroline Weir in the midfield. 

2021-03-11T12:30:00Z

There's more UWCL round of 16 action today 🍿 

Today we go to Italy for Fiorentina vs Manchester City. 

City have a 3-0 lead after the first leg in England, but can Viola cause the first comeback of the round of 16??