UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 32 action

Barcelona vs PSV highlights
You can watch the highlights from Barcelona's 4-1 win over PSV from earlier today here:
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS 🎥— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) December 16, 2020
💪 Gaudeix amb els 4️⃣ del Barça que han donat l’accés als vuitens de final de la @UWCL
💪 Así ha sido la goleada por 4-1 ante el @PSV #ForçaBarça 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/R9g26bDkSR
HT ⏸️ Chelsea 1-0 Benfica
FINAL: Fortuna are through to the round of 16 👉🏼
Fortuna get the best of Pomurje this evening with a 3-2 win at home and the aggregate score finishes 6-2.
Just two more matches tonight!
HT in Glasgow
Sparta Praha are still ahead 1-0 at the break in Glasgow.
Glasgow City need two goals in the second half to get to the round of 16.
GOAL: Fortuna 3-1 Pomurje
The 18-year-old Danish midfileder, Signe Carstens, gives Fortuna the lead in the 80th minute.
Sara Andersen buries another just a minute later to extend the aggregate score to 6-1 for Fortuna.
Five minutes left in the match.
Chelsea break the deadlock 🔵
GOAL: Pomurje get one back
Neli Hofman levels the match at 1-1 in the 66th minute, but Pomurje still need three more goals to progress to the rounf of 16 over Fortuna.
17 minutes left to go in Hjorring.
FINAL: LSK through to the next round ✔️
Though LSK lost 0-1 to Minsk tonight, the Norwegian side go through to the round of 16 after beating Minsk 2-1 on aggregate.
Anastasiia Skorynina started Minsk's comeback in the 72nd minute but LSK saw out the match.
GOAL: Glasgow City 0-1 Sparta Praha
Lucie Martinkova opens the scoring in Glasgow seven minutes into the match.
Glasgow City are down 1-3 on aggregate and now need at least three goals in the remainder of the match. There's still 74 minutes to go, plenty can happen.
GOAL: Minsk coming back!
Anastasiia Skorynina opens the scoring against LSK in the 72nd minute just 12 minutes after coming on the pitch.
Minsk just lead 2-1 on aggregate now. 15 minutes left in the match, can we see an upset??
KO: Glasgow City vs Sparta Praha
Glasgow look to fight for their round of 16 spot and comeback from a 2-1 loss in the first leg.
The Scottish side need win by at least one goal.
KO: Chelsea vs Benfica
We have KO in London where UWCL debutants ,Benfica, look to upset the FA WSL champions who lead 5-0.
HT: Fortuna takes the lead
Emma Snerle put Fortuna ahead of Pomurje just before the break.
Pomurje now need four goals in the second half to stay in the UWCL.
FINAL: No upsets in the last three matches
The final whistle has gone and these are how the matches finished:
Bayern Munich 3-0 Ajax (Agg 6-1)
Wolfsburg 2-0 ZFK Spartak (Agg 7-0)
Rosengard 10-0 Lanchkhuti (Agg 17-0)
Still goalless ❌
No one has been able to break the deadlock in LSK vs Minsk and Fortuna vs Pomurje and both matches remain levelled.
If the scores stay like this, LSK and Fortuna will go on to the round of 16.
Rosengard in double digits
Anna Anvegard gets her second of the evening to bring the score to 10-0 over Lanchkhuti.
Just 10 minutes to go.
GOAL: Wolfsburg 2-0 ZFK Spartak
UWCL champion, Shanice van de Sanden, furthers Wolfsburg's lead in the 73rd minute.
This brings the aggregate score to 7-0 with 10 minutes left to go in the match now.
Glasgow City starting XI
The Scottish side are looking to get a result against Sparta Praha at home after losing 2-1 in Prague. KO in 25 minutes.
Here is the squad that's looking to take the team into their third successive round of 16:
🆕 | TEAM NEWS— Glasgow City FC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) December 16, 2020
🔶 Scott Booth has named his side for the second leg of our UWCL Round of 32 tie against Sparta Praha
🔶 Kick off in an hour... pic.twitter.com/dWV6pgHcgs
GOAL: Bayern Munich extend their lead to three
Sydney Lohmann slots home a penalty in the 69th minute to bring the score to 3-0 over Ajax.
Aggregate score is now 6-1.
Chelsea line-up out! 🔵
Chelsea host Benfica at Kingsmeadow with a 5-0 aggregate score after the first leg. KO in 30 minutes.
Last week Fran Kirby became the Blues' all-time leading goal scorer, but tonight she's on the bench.
Jessie Fleming gets her first ever UWCL start along with Niamh Charles.
Chelsea line up in a 4-4-2 with Bethany England and Sam Kerr leading the front line.
Here's our starting XI for Chelsea v Benfica! 👊#CFCW #UWCL pic.twitter.com/XIZyIglhhC— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 16, 2020
GOAL: Wolfsburg break the deadlock 💪🏼
Fridolina Rolfo scores the first of the evening one minute after coming off the bench in the 65th minute.
Wolfsburg now lead ZFK Spartak 6-0 on aggregate.
Cankovic hat-trick 🎩
Rosengard get two more since the last update...
Jelena Cankovic completes her hat-trick in the 57th minute, extending Rosengard's lead to 9-0 over Lanchkhuti.
Sanne Troelsgaard got her second of the night just a minute before her Serbian teammate scored her third.
Rosengard get two more 😳
Caroline Seger and Jelena Cankovic get two goals in two minutes to extend Rosengard's lead to 7-0.
Lanchkhuti now trail 0-12 on aggregate, still 35 minutes to go.
GOAL: Bayern double their lead
Lea Schuller scores Bayern's second of the evening two minutes into the second half. After her initial shot was saved by the Dutch keeper, Schuller smashed the rebound into the back of the net.
Aggregate score: Bayern 5-1 Ajax
Five UWCL matches currently LIVE 🏆
Second halves under way in:
Bayern Munich 1-0 Ajax
Wolfsburg 0-0 ZFK Spartak
Rosengard 5-0 Lanchkhuti
LSK 0-0 Minsk 36'
Fortuna 0-0 Pomurje 8'
KO: Fortuna Hjorring vs Pomurje
Pomurje look to get back in contention against the Danish side after losing 3-0 in the first leg.
Let's see if Fortuna can keep their round of 16 ticket.
LSK vs Minsk
LSK vs Minsk is still goalless in the 30th minute.
The Norwegian side lead Minsk 2-0 on aggregate.
HT ⏸️
It's the break in three matches
Bayern Munich 1-0 Ajax (Agg 4-1)
Wolfsburg 0-0 ZFK Spartak (Agg 5-0)
Rosengard 5-0 Lanchkhuti (Agg 12-0)
FINAL: Barcelona through to the round of 16 🔵🔴
Barcelona dominate UWCL debutants, PSV, winning 8-2 over two legs.
The final score of the evening was 4-1 with a late PSV goal. Lieke Martens and Caroline Garaham Hansen scored two goals each this evening, with CGH's first goal being the strike of the evening. Watch it here:
🚀 @CarolineGrahamH 🍿— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) December 16, 2020
💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/CLWHbL2u5e
GOAL: PSV gets one back
(Another) Rosengard goal...make that two more
Rosengard now lead 5-0 this evening and 12-0 on aggregate over Lanchkhuti.
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Hanna Bennison extended the gap in the 30th and 32nd minute.
Just over five minutes left in the first half.
GOAL: Martens brace 🔴🔵
Rosengard are flying ✈️
The Swedish lead Lanchkhuti 3-0 after 21 minutes with two quick goals from Jelena Cankovic and Anna Anvegard in the 14th and 17th minute.
Aggregate score is now: Rosengard 10-0 Lanchkhuti.
Another CGH strike!
GOAL: Rosengard 1-0 Lanchkhuti
Lanchkhuti now have eight goals to score after Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen scored the first of the eveing in the sixth minute.
Aggregate score: Rosengard 8-0 Lanchkhuti
GOAL: Bayern takes an early lead 🔥
Lineth Beerensteyn gives Bayern the lead in the opening minute of the match.
Aggregate score: Bayern 4-1 Ajax
KO in three matches 🏆
We have more matches under way in the UWCL:
Bayern Munich vs Ajax
Wolfsburg vs ZFK Spartak
Rosengard vs Lanchkhuti
and
FINAL: Man City 3-0 Goteborg
City are through to the round of 16 over Goteborg after an aggregate win of 5-1.
The Swedish side couldn't get the two goals they needed in Manchester and are knocked out of the UWCL.
Lauren Hemp opened the scoring with a brilliant curling strike from the top of the box, watch it here:
😍 𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐀 𝐁𝐎𝐖, 𝐋𝐀𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐍 𝐇𝐄𝐌𝐏!— WeAreMCWFC (@WeAreMCWFC) December 16, 2020
🚀 @lauren__hemp is BACK! #MCFC | @ManCity | @mcwfcwalsh pic.twitter.com/ZtCv2UUffD
HT: Barca 2-0 PSV
Lieke Martens and Caroline Graham Hansen give Barca a comfortable lead at the break.
PSV now need five goals in the second half to get to the round of 16 over the Catalans.
Aggregate score: Barca 6-1 PSV
Rosengard's XI 🇸🇪
The Swedish side take on Lanchkhuti at home after cruising through the first leg 7-0.
KO in 10 minutes.
Årets sista startelva har ni här! 🌟— FC Rosengård (@FCRosengard) December 16, 2020
18.00 är det avspark och ni kan se matchen på Sportbladet.
🔴🔵 #viärFCR pic.twitter.com/DhUCVS3luY
Wolfsburg starting XI 💪🏼
Wolfsburg take on ZFK Spartak at the top of the hour. The Germans have a comfortable five goal lead over Serbians coming into today.
Here's the starting XI:
Startelf-Debüt für Lotta Cordes und -Comeback für Sara Doorsoun: Diese Wölfinnen beginnen gegen @zfkspartak! 💪#WOBSUB #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/XlZ0D9U13t— VfL Wolfsburg Frauen (@VfL_Frauen) December 16, 2020
GOAL: Another Martens volley against PSV
Ajax line-up ❌❌❌
Here's how Ajax come out against Bayern in Munich trying to get a huge result.
The Dutch need three goals to progress over Bayern, here's who they're trusting to get the job done:
XI for tonight...— Ajax Vrouwen (@AjaxVrouwen) December 16, 2020
Make it happen, girls! ♥️#UWCL #bayaja pic.twitter.com/FTFnL0O2wP
Bayern Munich line-up out 🔴
Bayern take on Ajax in Munich for the second leg in 30 minutes.
The Germans won 3-1 in Amsterdam and this is the starting XI that's looking to hold on to their round of 16 ticket.
TEAM NEWS: Mit dieser 1️⃣1️⃣ ins @UWCL-Achtelfinale! 🌟#FCBAJA #MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/Bxin4rs5iU— FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) December 16, 2020
Georgia Stanway double!!
City now have a three goal lead after Georgia Stanway scored two successive goals within five minutes of coming off the bench 😱
Goteborg are now down 5-1 on aggregate with 20 minutes left.
Goteborg hanging on
Jennifer Falk is doing well to keep Goteborg in the match with superb saves.
Just over 25 minutes to go in the match, Goteborg still need three goals.
GOAL: Barca open the scoring
KO in Barcelona 🇪🇸
Man City lead at the break ⏸️
A brilliant goal from Lauren Hemp puts the home side two goals up over Goteburg on aggregate.
The swedish side now need three goals (without condeding more) in this second half.
GOAL: Man City 1-0 Goteborg
Lauren Hemp puts City ahead in the 37th minute with a superb curling effort from outside the box that left the Swedish keeper hopless.
Aggregate score: Man City 3-1 Goteborg
FINAL: PSG 6-1 Gornik Leczna
PSG are the fifth team through to the UWCL round of 16.
A comfortable win over Gornik Leczna in Paris left the Polish side without a chance to get back into contention after losing the first leg 2-0.
Final aggregate score: PSG 8-1 Gornik Leczna
GOAL: Paredes gets a brace
PSG 6-1 Gornik Leczna
Captain Irene Paredes gets PSG's sixth of the afternoon in the 89th minute, extending the aggregate score to 8-1.
Just minutes before the final whistle.
The Dutch need a huge win over Barca
PSV need at least four goals (without conceding) in Barcelona this afternoon.
Here's how they line up:
Our 11 ladies in 🔵 today.— PSV (@PSV) December 16, 2020
𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑺 𝑮𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑵 𝑷𝑺𝑽! 💪#BARPSV #UWCL
Barcelona line-up out 🔴🔵
The Catalans lead PSV 4-1 from the first leg in the Netherlands.
Here's the XI who are looking to hold on and extend their lead in just under an hour:
👥 11 @FCBfemeni OFICIAL— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) December 16, 2020
👌 By @stanleytools #ForçaBarça 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/TgxjwPfNep
KO in Manchester
Manchester City vs Goteborg kicks off and the Swedish side are looking for a win to progress over City, but can they do it on a rainy Wednesday afternoon in Manchester??
We'll see.
FINAL: Il gran finale!!! 🇮🇹
Fiorentina score with 15 seconds to go in injury time and win the match 1-0 over Slavia Praha.
A goalless draw would have seen the Czech team through to the round of 16, but with 20 seconds left the Italian side were awarded a free kick about 20 yards out.
A brilliant floating ball from Tatiana Bonetti saw Daniela Sabatino head it down to the corner of the goal past the Czech keeper to secure Fiorentina's ticket to the next round.
Final aggregate score: Slavia Praha 2-3 Fiorentina
GFHNOEWNFKDNSAKDNASLKDNSAKLDNASD— ACF Fiorentina Femminile (@ACF_Womens) December 16, 2020
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
GOAL: Gornik Leczna have a goal!
Ewelina Kamczyk gets one back for Gornik Leczna in the 62nd minute from a free kick.
Aggregate score: PSG 7-1 Gornik Leczna
Still goalless in Prague
Fiorentina have yet to score and as of now Slavia Praha is progressing to the rounf of 16 on away goals.
Just minutes to go in the match, will we see a last minute victory for the Italians??
GOAL: PSG 5-0 Gornik Leczna
Kadidiatou Diani extend's PSG's lead to five just six minutes into the second half.
Aggregate score: PSG 7-0 Gornik Leczna
Second half under way in Paris 🇫🇷
Tough second half ahead for Gornik Leczna who look to score six without conceding more.
Let's see how the Polish side get on.
Lucy Bronze thinks City can win it all
The English defender left Manchester to join Lyon in 2017.
This year she came back to Manchester City a three-time UWCL champion and she thinks this City side can lift the trophy at the end of the campaign.
Read more about what Lucy Bronze thinks of City's pursuit of the UWCL here on Goal.
HT: Katoto extends PSG's lead
Katoto scored the Parisian's fourth of the first half just before the whistle.
Gornik Leczna have yet to record an attempt on goal and now need six goals in the second half to get back in contention.
Aggregate score: PSG 6-0 Gornik Leczna
Goteborg line-up 🇸🇪
No changes from the first leg. The Swedish side need to win and score at least two goals in Manchester to kick out City of the UWCL.
Here's the Goteborg starting XI looking to get a result:
🙏🏻🔛 pic.twitter.com/DsUWlEmCmn— Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC (@goteborgsfc) December 16, 2020
Manchester City vs Goteborg
KO in just 45 minutes in Manchester where Goteborg look to come back from their 2-1 loss at home against City.
Here's how the English side line up:
Your City line-up in the @UWCL today!— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) December 16, 2020
XI | Roebuck, Stokes, Greenwood, Houghton (C), Bronze, Walsh, Weir, Mewis, Hemp, White, Beckie
SUBS | Bardsley, Taieb, Scott, Stanway, Bonner, Kelly, Coombs, Morgan
Watch live: https://t.co/ato6LzaUkK
🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/YXwOqtXe84
GOAL: Paredes makes it three
PSG extend their lead to three through Irene Paredes in the 32nd minute.
It's looking almost impossible for Gornik Leczna to come back with six goals in the second half, PSG are dominating the match and the Polish side have yet to have an attempt on goal this second half.
Fiorentina looking for a goal ⚽️
The second half is under way in Prague.
After a goalless first half, Fiorentina are looking for at least one goal in the next 45 minutes to go through to the round of 16.
GOAL: PSG 2-0 Gornik Leczna
Jordyn Huitema doubles PSG's lead in the 24th minute, just three minutes after Nadim opened the scoring.
Gornik Leczna now need five goals to progress.
Aggregate score: PSG 4-0 Gornik Leczna
GOAL: PSG 1-0 Gornik Leczna
Nadia Nadim puts PSG ahead 21 minutes into the match smashing a half volley from the penalty spot Anna Palinska no chance to keep the game levelled.
Gornik Leczna now need at least four goals to progress to the round of 16.
Aggregate score: PSG 3-0 Gornik Leczna
HT ⏸️ : Slavia Praha 0-0 Fiorentina
Goalless at the break in Prague, this score would benefit the home side as they would go ahead on away goals.
Fiorentina need a big second half to secure their qualification. They have been attacking well, but Slavia Praha aren't making it easy for them to come away with goals today.
Fiorentina dominance 🇮🇹
The Florence side is close to opening the scoring with just minutes to go in the first half.
Fiorentina has been dominant in the attack looking for their needed one goal advantage to progress.
KO: PSG vs Gornik Leczna
We're off in Paris!
Marie-Antoinette Katoto is back in the starting XI for PSG. Last week the French side won 2-0 against Gornik Leczna, the visiting side now need at least a three goal difference to continue to the round of 16.
Here's how PSG line up
Les grands débuts de Charlotte Voll 🧤— PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) December 16, 2020
Le retour de @nadia_nadim dans le onze 🙌
Signe Bruun dans le groupe ✔️
🏆 @UWCL pic.twitter.com/MeA8vl40g8
Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina
We are currently 28 minutes into Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina in Prague and the match is still 0-0.
The match in Florence finished 2-2, so Fiorentina are looking to win today's match by at least one goal.
Still plenty of football to be layed in the match.
We're back for more UWCL action 🏆
Good afternoon everyone and welcome back to Goal for another UWCL live blog!
Plenty of matches to follow, 11 more teams are going through to the round of 16. So far we have Lyon, Atletico Madrid and BIIK-Kazygurt in the next round.
Let's see who will join them.