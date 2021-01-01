UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich and more in UWCL quarter-final action

Manchester City starting XI 🔷
Gareth Taylor lines up his side in a 4-3-3 formation.
With captain, Steph Houghton unavailable due to injury, Alex Greenwood will slip into the centre-back position and 20-year-old, Esme Morgan starts as City's left-back.
Your City line-up to face @FCBfemeni 📋— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) March 24, 2021
XI | Roebuck, Bronze, Dahlkemper, Greenwood, Morgan, Walsh, Mewis, Weir, Kelly, Hemp, White (C)
SUBS | Taieb, Keating, Beckie, Stanway, Mannion, Lavelle, Coombs, Stokes, Park, Davies
It's a BIG day in the UWCL!
Welcome back everyone to Goal's UWCL live blog.
An exciting day ahead of us in the first legs of the quarter-finals!
Today's fixtures:
Barcelona vs Manchester City
Chelsea vs Wolfsburg
PSG vs Lyon
Bayern Munich vs Rosengard