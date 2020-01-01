Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham confident of keeping £200m Kane

Independiente holding out hope of Aguero return
Independiente head coach Lucas Pusineri hopes Manchester City star Sergio Aguero one day returns to the club.
Aguero came through the youth ranks at Independiente before joining Atletico Madrid in 2006 and moving to City five years later.
His former Independiente team-mate, Pusineri, is now in charge of the Argentine club and wants Aguero – and AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia – to return.
Real Madrid tracking Alaba
As they prepare for the departure of Marcelo, Real Madrid have been keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to Le10sport.
His versatility is of keen interest to Zinedine Zidane's side, who accept any possible deal would prove to be very expensive.
Alaba is currently contracted to Bayern until the end of next season.
Leeds to sign Meslier if they get promoted
Leeds United will sign goalkeeper IIlan Meslier on a permanent basis should they earn promotion to the Premier League next season, reports the Mirror.
The 20-year-old has impressed on loan at Elland Road with the club prepared to pay £6 million ($7m) for him if they finally return to the first division.
Meslier is owned by Ligue 2 side Lorient and has represented France at various youth levels.
Juventus in line to sign Marcelo
Real Madrid left-back Marcelo is most likely to join Juventus next season, reports Le10sport.
The Brazilian is contracted to Real until 2022 but is looking for a new club with Juventus and even MLS on his radar.
AC Milan consider Milik bid
AC Milan are considering signing a summer move for Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik, reports Calciomercato.
The Rossoneri are in the market for a new striker after selling Krzysztof Piatek to Hertha and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic near the end of his career.
Napoli, though, could demand €35 million (£31m/$39m) for Milik, a steep price for a player who has suffered through injuries in recent years.
Liverpool not planning Sancho move
Liverpool are not involved in the battle to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to the Mirror.
With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all set to stay at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's side have no need to spend big on the England international.
That leaves Manchester United and Chelsea as the only two Premier League clubs in for the 20-year-old.
Tottenham confident of keeping £200m Kane
The star striker has set off alarm bells in north London with recent comments
Tottenham are confident they will be able to keep star forward Harry Kane beyond this season, reports the Daily Mail.
Kane admitted last weekend that he could leave the club this summer, saying "it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team."
But Spurs value Kane at £200 million ($248m) and feel that teams won't be willing to spend big this summer due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Man Utd forced to hand Sanchez £1.1m loyalty payment
Manchester United will be forced to give Alexis Sanchez a £1.1 million loyalty payment when he returns from his Inter loan, The Sun reports.
Inter are not expected to take up their purchase option on Sanchez, who has struggled with injuries during his loan spell at San Siro this season.
The 31-year-old's contract, which has two years remaining, has a clause that will see him collect the financial windfall.
Arsenal tracking Traore brothers
The Gunners are interested in the siblings
Arsenal are keeping an eye on brothers Hamed and Amad Traore, reports 90min.
The Ivorians are earning rave reviews in Italy this season with Hamed, 20, impressing on loan with Sassuolo from Empoli and Amad, 17, breaking through with Atalanta's senior team.
The attackers could be difficult for the Gunners to prise away, particularly Hamed, with Juventus currently having first refusal on the attacking midfielder.
Inter hoping to sign Mertens on a free
Inter are hoping to land Napoli forward Dries Mertens on a free transfer this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The Belgian's contract expires this summer and his preference is to stay with Napoli, but he has yet to receive a contract offer from the club.
That has left Inter ready to pounce, with the Nerazzurri ready to offer the 32-year-old a deal worth around €5 million per season plus bonuses.
Grealish could stay at Villa if season voided
Aston Villa could keep hold of star man Jack Grealish if the Premier League season is voided, according to the Mirror.
Several big clubs are interested in the 24-year-old, who has impressed with seven goals and six assists this season.
Grealish would almost certainly leave 19th-place Villa if they are relegated, but he may be encouraged to stay if Villa's survival is ensured by a voided season.