Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bissouma set for Arsenal move

Chelsea willing to subsidise Lukaku wages
Chelsea are ready to subsidise Romelu Lukaku’s wages in order to allow the striker to push through a loan switch, per the Evening Standard.
But the Belgium international would still need to take a significant pay cut in order to head on out.
Lukaku is hopeful of securing a return to Inter a year on from his departure from San Siro.
Leeds to confirm Kristensen
Done deal and confirmed. Rasmus Kristensen will undergo his medical tests with Leeds tomorrow, after full agreement reached with Salzburg. 🚨⚪️ #LUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2022
Everything completed and set to be announced, Kristensen joins Leeds on a permanent deal. pic.twitter.com/9qo7zy58Az
Bissouma destined for Arsenal
Yves Bissouma is destined for Arsenal this summer, per La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Brighton man has attracted a host of suitors following a superb seasn with the Seagulls.
But it seems that there will be only one destination - and it will be the Gunners.
Haring pens new Hearts deal
✍️ Heart of Midlothian is pleased to confirm that Peter Haring has agreed a new year's contract, with the option to extend for another year.— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) June 7, 2022
Congratulations, Pete! 🤝
➡️ https://t.co/NEPm1rPbfA pic.twitter.com/CMHbjKpMlN
Everton eye Winks for rebuild
Everton are looking to launch a bid for Tottenham's Harry Winks, per The Telegraph.
The Spurs midfielder is on a list of Toffees targets as Frank Lampard eyes a rebuild at Goodison Park.
James Tarkowski is another target the club are looking to wrap up a move for.