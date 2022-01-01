Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United join race for Eriksen

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Arsenal to double Jesus' salary to complete deal

2022-06-04T23:00:00.000Z

Arsenal are prepared to double Gabriel Jesus' current Manchester City salary in order to complete a transfer, claims the Sun.

The Brazilian will be offered a wage package worth almost £200,000-a-week to move to the Emirates Stadium, and is still interested in a transfer despite Arsenal's failure to reach the Champions League.

Forest want England keeper Pope

2022-06-04T22:30:20.000Z

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have set their sights on Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope, reports the Sun.

Pope, 30, could command a transfer fee of £40 million after going down to the Championship with the Clarets in 2021-22.

Man Utd join race for Eriksen (Mirror)

2022-06-04T22:00:19.000Z

Spurs & Everton also want Denmark international

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Brentford's Christian Eriksen, according to the Mirror.

The Denmark international made a sparkling return to action in 2022 after suffering a heart attack at Euro 2020, and is also wanted by former club Tottenham and Everton.