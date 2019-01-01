The club believes the Brazilian is "not a Barcelona player"

Philippe Coutinho is set to be sold by after his awful display in the club's defeat to , according to ESPN FC.

Coutinho struggled in the semi-final against his former club, leading a club source to tell ESPN FC that "Coutinho is not a Barcelona player, that's been made clear."

The Brazilian isn't likely to be the only casualty of Barcelona's collapse, with manager Ernesto Valverde's future also up in the air.