Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba told to hand in transfer request

Pogba needs to hand in transfer request for Man Utd exit
The France star has been told this is his only chance to move to Real Madrid
Paul Pogba will be required to hand in a formal transfer request if he is to leave Manchester United for Real Madrid, according to the Sun.
The France star wants out and Real coach Zinedine Zidane has told Pogba he must move this summer if he is to ever join the Liga giants.
However, United will resist any offers, so if Pogba wishes to leave, he will be required to formally demand an exit.
Tottenham consider Allegri/Pochettino swap
Tottenham are considering a swap of managers with Mauricio Pochettino heading to Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri to London, according to the Express.
Allegri is departing Juventus after five seasons and Pochettino is considered among the front-runners to replace him.
The Italian is in high demand in England and would require assurances over transfers from Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, but is more open to Tottenham over Chelsea, who have a transfer ban looming.
PSG want to sign Kante this summer
Paris Saint-Germain have turned their focus toward Chelsea star N'Golo Kante after moving on from interest in Everton's Idrissa Gueye, according to the Mirror.
Chelsea are not interested in a sale, but PSG will likely offer a huge fee and a big contract, which may be difficult for the club and player to turn down.
Should Chelsea beat back PSG interest, the Ligue 1 champions will turn their focus to Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure.
Chelsea to give Hudson-Odoi No.10 shirt
Chelsea will hope to persuade Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge by giving him Eden Hazard's soon-to-be-vacated No.10 shirt.
The Daily Mail report fresh talks between the club and the player's representatives are set for this month, with Hudson-Odoi having one year remaining on his contract.
The shirt offer mirrors what Bayern Munich did for Hudson-Odoi, promising Arjen Robben's No.10, as interest remains in the teenager despite rupturing his Achilles late in the season.
PSG tell De Gea to sign on free
The Ligue 1 champions have promised a huge signing bonus to the Man Utd goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain are telling David de Gea to not sign a new contract with Manchester United so the French side can sign him on free transfer next summer, according to the Express.
Facing issues with Financial Fair Play, PSG are not certain they can afford to pay the £60 million ($76m) fee for a transfer this summer.
Instead, they're encouraging De Gea to wait until next winter, when they can sign him on a pre-contract and hand the United No.1 a hefty signing bonus, available because they will not have to pay a transfer fee.