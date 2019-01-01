De Jong asked Koeman for Barca advice
Frenkie de Jong has confirmed he asked Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman for advice before agreeing to join Barcelona from Ajax.
De Jong will link up with La Liga leaders Barca for the 2019-20 season after agreeing a move for an initial fee of €75 million (£65m/$85m), and he has now confirmed that he turned to a club legend for some advice on the move.
"I've asked him a lot. I know that he's been successful over there," De Jong told reporters on Wednesday.
Kompany in talks for new Man City contract
Manchester City are in talks to hand Vincent Kompany a new 12-month contract, according to the Evening Standard.
Despite a rash of injury issues for the centre-back, Pep Guardiola is determined to keep the club captain around for another year.
Man City tracking Benfica's Joao Felix
Manchester City have joined a growing list of clubs chasing Benfica's Joao Felix, who has been dubbed the "new Ronaldo."
ESPN claims the 19-year-old has caught the eye of the Premier League side, with Manchester United and Real Madrid also in for the Portuguese youngster.
Dortmund join in Hudson-Odoi chase
The German side are looking at the Chelsea youngster
Borussia Dortmund are ready to move for Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, setting up a potential bidding war with Bayern Munich.
The Telegraph reports that Dortmund are looking to land the Chelsea youngster, and will point to the success of Jadon Sancho as proof that they are the right place for him.
Chelsea have already turned down one big bid from Bayern for their young star, and with a transfer ban looming they may not be willing to let him leave at all this summer.
Dortmund set £100m Sancho price
Man Utd will be forced to make a massive outlay on the youngster
Borussia Dortmund have set a £100 million ($132m) price on young star Jadon Sancho, according to the Mirror.
The England youngster is being heavily linked with Manchester United, with the club prepared to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he is confirmed as the full-time boss.
Sancho has been a revelation at Dortmund this year and could make his first competitive start for England as they open Euro 2020 qualifying against the Czech Republic on Friday night.