Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe could join Real Madrid if Barcelona dump PSG out of Europe

legend Stefan Effenberg believes it would be "fatal" if Dortmund fail to bring in a striker in the January transfer window.

The club's sporting director Michael Zorc has claimed that they will not be looking for a forward player in the winter as they feel it would hinder the progress of 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko.

But former midfielder Effenberg believes that would be a mistake and thinks they should look at bringing in the likes of Divock Origi or Mauro Icardi.

He wrote in his column for T-Online: "I wrote months ago that they should sign a striker like Mario Mandzukic. Incidentally, he would still be available and has been without a club for half a year. Even if he wasn't really fit, he would help for 20 or 30 minutes.

"Two other candidates for a winter transfer, or at least a loan deal until the end of the season: Divock Origi from or Mauro Icardi from PSG.

"So far this season they haven't played a role, they have just sat in the stands several times, but have long since proven their skills and might help [Dortmund] immediately."